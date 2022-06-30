Varmed Health Center launches “Ponte pa’ ti!”, a health promotion and prevention program for young people

To enter the ticket draw, entrants must access a link and complete a short health questionnaire.

Through a statement, the Varmed Health Center reported that it started a prevention and promotion program of health for young people between the ages of 18-35, called: “Ponte pa´ ti!”.

The goal of this program is to make young people aware of the importance of performing their annual preventive diagnostic tests and attending their primary care physician.

To motivate young people to take care of their health at this stage of their lives, the program “Ponte pa’ ti!” will be raffling tickets for the most “happening” events of the moment.

As part of this release, Varmed Health Center together with Chente Ydrach and Gallimbo Sportswill grant sporting event tickets “Debut and Farewell” boxing event that will take place at the Mario “Quijote” Morales Coliseum in Guaynabo on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

To enter the ticket draw, entrants must access a link and complete a short health questionnaire.

“At Varmed Health Center, we believe that if young people begin to empower themselves with their health at an early agedoing their annual preventive tests and visiting their primary doctor, they will create a habit that will help them detect health situations on time and live a healthier life for the rest of their lives.

The “Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System” of 2019 and 2022 reported that, of the population of Puerto Rico, from 18 to 35 years old, 40% did not undergo dental exams, 30% did not visit a doctor in the last year and 44% reported not having a primary care physician.

Faced with this reality, we have proposed to take a message to our young people about the importance of taking care of their health through our prevention and promotion program of health “Ponte pa’ ti!” In its first stage, “Ponte pa’ ti!” requires participants to fill out a health questionnaire to collect information about how much they know about their health and the impact preventive health services can have on their lives.

This information will allow us to have a clearer understanding of the health needs of our youth and how we can assist them in taking control of their health. The solution lies in taking action on prevention,” emphasized José Vargas, President and CEO of Varmed Health Center.