Vasco Aguirre spoke to a journalist at a press conference after the triumph of Mallorca

The Mexican coach Javier Aguirrecontinues to give what to talk about in Spain off the field, since he did his thing again in the press conference after the victory of the Majorca about him Pontevendraset of the Third division on the Copa del Rey.

A Spanish journalist questioned the Mexican coach about the scheme, who, as he is accustomed to the European press, answered in his own way, taking it as a joke and whitewashing it.

Javier Aguirre during a Liga MX match

The Iberian reporter began his question with a statement from Javier Aguirre of the fundamentals of its players.

“The other day in Getafe, in a response that you implied that the figure of Galarreta is not only key in your scheme, but that we could say that it is unique,” said the reporter.

“Did I say it or did I imply it?” questioned Vasco and the journalist replied, “he implied that when they asked him.”

Faced with this situation, the Basque He commented that “it’s not the same, it smells like junk, it smells like behind you”, words that made the entire press conference laugh.

Aguirre and Mallorca will play in the Copa del Rey

