Vasco concert in Trento, a map appears and the stage of the Music Arena for “ over 100,000 people ” is to the south so all escape routes are closed

TRENTO. ”10 am: flat calm” is the title of a cult film from thirty years ago with Nicole Kidman and Billy Zane but it could be readjusted to the question Music Arena / Vasco Rossi in Trento. There is little time left now, just over 7 months, with winter in the middle, the ground freezing, maybe even some snowfall yet, ” 10 am: flat calm ” nothing moves and nothing is known.

The latest information ”public” Councilor Bisesti gave them in an answer to a question from the former president of Pat Ugo Rossi in fact explaining that there is still nothing concrete on the field: he talked about car parks, technical and hygienic installations functional that will be in “most of them are of a temporary nature and, once the event is over, they will be dismantled“Only to reiterate that” the Department of Civil Protection is at work and a dialogue with the Municipality of Trento is essential to address urban planning issues, also with a view to using the area for other events, and for traffic issues ”. In short, on the one hand it is provisional, on the other the permanence is expected.

But something has now emerged: a map, a drawing, up VivaTiket the portal where tickets are purchased. Obviously, looking at it, we hope non is full scale because standing as far as we can see we would speak only of about fifteen hectares (pushing himself to the maximum) throughout the Music Arena and therefore, at that point, to make it big one could hypothesize a maximum of 35 / 40,000 spectators (to Florence for the same tour as Vasco at the Hippodrome 5 are expected0.000 spectators for 20 hectares of structure). Nothing to do with the 120 thousand announced. Let’s leave aside, therefore, the dimensions, which to accommodate 120,000 Vasco fans they would need at least one 30ina of hectares and therefore of well other spaces than those of the drawing.

However, the are interesting Pit Area: three ”areas” different (with different prices for this: 91.43 euros for Pit1; 73.14 euros for PIT2; 54.86 the Pit3) from where you can watch the concert. These cannot differ much from what is seen in this drawing because it is from this image that the customer decides what type of purchase to make and if in the end how much he will go to ‘‘touch’ ‘should be very different from expectations it will be a walk for consumer associations and applicants to get reimbursed, perhaps with the interests linked to long journeys or overnight stays, the ticket.

Also worthy of note is what is written on VivaTiket: ” The Trentino Music Arena opens in the city of Trento, the new area for concerts and major events, capable of hosting over 100,000 people for this extraordinary occasion ”.

It’s very interesting is the position of the stage which in this graphic is placed to the south (you can see that next to the structure there is the compass with the north pointing upwards). This is not a small twist because in fact it cancels the only escape route that could have been foreseen in that narrow and long space that is the area of ​​San Vincenzo in Trento. A few weeks ago, in a precise analysis, rules in hand, of the context in which the Music Arena should be built, we explained that the biggest problem (apparently insurmountable) for create an event for 120,000 people, cAs promised by President Fugatti, Vasco Rossi’s is safety.

For events of this type, in fact, it is evident that very large spaces are needed, open in several directions because 120 thousand people who all gather in the same place are very difficult to manage. Imagine what could happen if a panic effect occurs for some reason, escape routes are mandatory. An example? The great Modena Park event, that by 210,000 spectators, which has been taken as an example by the Fugatti Council several times to say “ if they did it we can do it too ” is made up of 40 hectares of lawn dedicated to the public and 90 hectares of area with woods and vent areas on all sides by calculating the neighboring areas (incidentally the gates were opened the evening before the concert so much was the pressure from the public and the municipal administration made available 46,000 parking spaces and 900 for buses, subdivided in 21 car parks).

The San Vincenzo area it is ” closed ” on three sides and therefore, practically, there are no escape routes: to the west is the railway, absolutely impassable, which among other things, by regulations, forces those who organize an event to leave a space of 30 meters free along the entire distance perimeter (which therefore must be subtracted from the event space on the entire left side). To the north there is a wall of land and then private areas with concrete walls and fences. TO east there is the road and then a dense forest immediately in climb. In fact, you are in a ”gut” with ” free ” opening only to the south. Seeing that the stage was positioned just to the south doubts and perplexities become even greater than before. At this point, the question is: do you want to gather 120,000 people in a ” box ” with no escape routes in any direction, squeezing them in a very narrow space?

Do you have any idea what a Vasco Rossi concert is? That people arrive three days before the event, camp, place blankets and leave tents, who cannot be imagined standing, huddled side by side like it was a concert in a building? Then all the perplexities remain related to logistics (the cars and buses that will arrive and, above all, they will have to leave all at the same time), there are all the ” accessories ” required by law (for instance we estimated 600 portable toilets for an event of this size).

In short, doubts increase if it is possible, rather than decrease with the passing of the months. Not to mention the fact that in that area today there is the drive through for vaccines and tampons. A structure costing taxpayers about 1 million euros (this is the sum estimated by councilor Zeni in his question which still awaits an answer). Obviously the public body cannot do something in a place with public money and then wake up a few months with the idea that in that place now it wants to do something else and so it spends other public money to remove the first one, do it again. elsewhere and in the meantime create the new concept in that place. Wouldn’t that be a good use of public resources and the Court of Auditors would probably have something to say about it. But for now, ” 10 am: flat calm ”. The mystery deepens.