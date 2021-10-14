Vasco Rossi, his son Davide convicted of a car accident in Rome

Sentence to one year and 10 months in prison e revocation of the driving license for Davide Rossi, son of the singer Vasco, accused of serious road injuries and failure to take roadside assistance. This was decided by the monochrome court of Rome as part of the trial linked to a road accident that took place on September 16, 2016 in the Balduina area. With Rossi was also sentenced to nine months Simone Spadano, the thirty-year-old who was in the car with him, accused of aiding and abetting for having declared false by stating that he was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. Based on the charge Rossi did not stop at the stop sign , then colliding with a car in which two women were traveling who were injured.

Vasco Rossi’s son condemned

After the fight, the son of the singer he left the scene of the accident without giving help. Heard during the trial, Rossi claimed to have asked his friend “to do the cid and to have gone with the girl who was in the car with us because she was very shaken by the accident, knowing that they were doing the cid I was calm. I do not sail in gold and I do not have a stable job the newspapers wrote hallucinating things about me but I take strengths and weaknesses of being Vasco’s son “, he had added.

The words of Davide Rossi

“I am indignant, justice is dead. There was also a signed cid to testify everything, they took the insurance money, it’s really absurd, I can’t explain it “, declared Davide Rossi immediately after the sentence. “Unfortunately I think this also happened because my father is a person in sight. We will appeal and hope that justice will triumph in the end”, he added.