Vascular and endovascular surgery, first regenerative medicine interventions at the Biella hospital PHOTO – Newsbiella.it

The first two regenerative medicine interventions related to Vascular and Endovascular Surgery were recently performed at the Biella Hospital. They were led by the team of the Complex Structure of Director Enzo Forliti, the first to apply this technique in the eastern Piedmont quadrant and among the first at a regional level, thanks to the use of an innovative medical device with which it is now possible to treat patients suffering from ischemia. criticism already subjected to multiple revascularization interventions or not eligible for such interventions due to poor arterial axes of the leg or with chronic so-called “non-healing” ulcers (i.e. not curable according to traditional treatment methods), thus reducing the risk of amputation of limb.

“We carried out two interventions on as many patients with characteristics attributable to various unsuccessful attempts at revascularization or with successful revascularization but with chronic ulcers – explains Forliti – Now we can say that we started with regenerative medicine, an extra support to offer to patients who present situations that are difficult to treat due to vascular problems “.

The medical device used by the Vascular and Endovascular Surgery of the ASLBI makes it possible to produce, directly in the operating room and from the peripheral blood taken from the patient, an autologous cellular concentrate of monocytes macrophages. These are cells with a high immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory and regenerative capacity that favor a change in the chronic inflammatory state of the lesion, promoting tissue regeneration. The implantation of this concentrate also allows to reduce ischemic pain in patients unresponsive to pain medication.

The production of the mononuclear cell concentrate takes place through a separation system (Cook Regentec’s HemaTrate Blood Filtration System) of the blood collected with closed-circuit gravity filtration, which does not require machinery. The concentrate obtained is then injected intramuscularly into the ischemic limb along the course of the vessels of the leg. The treatment, indicated by the specialists of this branch with regard to vascular patients, involves a cycle of three sessions at a distance of about one month from each other, both to observe the benefits brought about by the therapy and to complete and consolidate the itself.