VASIL LEVSKI – Mourinho: “We have not recovered any injuries. We will see many young people”

José Mourinho spoke at the press conference at lo Vasil Stadium Levski to present tomorrow’s race Conference League against the CSKA Sofia.

Can tomorrow’s result affect until the end of the season? What are your ambitions in the Conference League?

“Tomorrow’s result no because we are already qualified. Obviously first place decides, we want to continue playing this competition, but tomorrow we can only define first or second place. Now the Conference will have 8 teams that will drop from the Europa League, we have to wait however we cannot hide that we want to go as far as possible “.

After Inter you said that Roma were limited by injuries, which team will we see tomorrow?

“We leave out the injured players, we have not recovered anyone. Others will also remain out since we have a lot of matches and we cannot risk it. It will be a strong team, with a block of 4/5 important players and many young players. We must respect CSKA and we want to win”.

How much has changed since the first cup won?

“I don’t think so much, same passion and ambition. I just have more tranquility and experience in the complicated moments of the season. In 2004 I had the dream of winning the Champions League, now I dream of winning the Conference League. Let’s see if it’s possible.”

What did being in contact with Bulgarian footballers give you?

“The generation of the 80s and 90s’ the golden age of Bulgarian football. Portugal was invaded by quality Bulgarian footballers who were also great people. Every time I come to Bulgari I feel like I have come home to friends. Tomorrow, however, there will be no friends; we have to win. ”