Vasseur annoyed by Giovinazzi’s criticisms – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

A few days after the conclusion of the last San Paolo Grand Prix, the world of Formula 1 focused on the news published by theAlfa Romeo inherent in the choice of drivers who will wear the Swiss team suit next season; in addition to Valtteri Bottas, who will take the place of Kimi Raikkonen, the Swiss team has in fact made official the engagement of the first Chinese driver in the history of the Circus, Guanyu Zhou, which will replace so Antonio Giovinazzi.

A decision that was certainly not welcomed by the 27-year-old from Martina Franca, who, following the team’s statement, had thus commented on his Twitter profile on his farewell from Hinwil for 2022: “F1 is talent, car, risk, speed. But she also knows how to be ruthless, when money dictates the rules “. Although the future of the Apulian is already directed towards Formula E, it is evident that the latter has not welcomed the arrival of Zhou, who is about to join Alfa Romeo more for economic reasons than for the real talent he possesses.

These statements, which add to Giovinazzi’s previous criticisms of the team for applying controversial racing strategies, ended up annoying the team principal. Frédéric Vassuer. The French manager, interviewed by autosport.com on the eve of the Qatar GP, he did not accept the Italian rider’s accusations, thus responding to the attacks: “I’ve seen the comments – has explained – and, honestly, I’m not a fan of these behaviors. Sauber and Alfa Romeo gave him the opportunity to compete in three seasons in F1, and many other drivers would have dreamed of such a thing. I think it’s important for him to close this chapter and do well on the track, at least for this season. Now other challenges await him – he added – he will have to express himself at his best in order to perhaps be able to return to F1 one day. It’s a small world, and you have to stay professional ”.