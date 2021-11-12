Vasseur: “It is unfair to say that we disadvantage Giovinazzi” – F1 Team – Formula 1

The first free practice session of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix ended with the virtual seventh row entirely occupied by theAlfa Romeo, thanks to the 13th place of Kimi Raikkonen immediately followed by his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi. Regarding the rider from Martina Franca, however, the strategic choices of the Swiss team that took place against him during the last GP in Mexico have not yet subsided, such as to have pushed him out of the points zone with a return to pit lane. lane anticipated as much as doubtful.

In this regard, almost a week after the episode, he is back to talking Frédéric Vasseur, team principal of Alfa Romeo. The 53-year-old French engineer, interviewed by Sky Sport F1, defended the decisions made by the team in Mexico City, deeming the criticisms of fans over what happened to be excessive: “When you are sixth and you go out of the points – he analyzed – it is clear that the strategy was not perfect, but we chose it with the information we had. It seemed like a good way to continue the race. I am surprised by Antonio’s reaction, also because we explained to him why we had made that strategy. It is certainly a shame for him, we were sixth and eighth, and we could have taken Williams in the constructors’ standings. When we make points we make them together, in the same way if we make mistakes we make them together. We want Antonio to score points, last week it didn’t work and it’s a shame ”.

“I’m very sorry for him for what happened to him last week, but some comments were too harsh and ungenerous. We are 500 people working for both drivers, you can’t imagine a team doing anything against a driver on purpose. It is unfair to the team and the sponsors. We are in the same boat with Antonio, and we have been doing it for three seasons. We discussed with him and everything is cleared up. As I said, as far as the pilot is concerneda – concluded – we plan to announce it next week before Qatar, we will not change our decision ”.