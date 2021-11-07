VAT and tax authorities: the amnesty of good-natured notices has been blocked

Listen to the audio version of the article

The amnesty of good-natured notices for VAT numbers is (for now) an impossible mission. The letters from the Revenue Agency that companies and professionals are receiving in these days to adhere to the facilitated definition without penalties and additional amounts provided for by the first Sostegni decree of last spring (Legislative Decree 41/2021) risk being, in fact, unusable without the self-certification of state aid against Covid already obtained.

The question is all in a passage in Annex 1 of the letter (called «Proposal for a facilitated definition»): «From the data indicated in the declarations submitted, it appears that you meet the requirements to access the definition. However, the actual use of the benefit is subject to compliance with the limits and conditions set out in the Communication of the European Commission of 19 March 2020 C (2020) 1863 final “Temporary framework for state aid measures to support the economy in current Covid-19 emergency “”.

In practice, on the basis of the comparison between the VAT returns, the Agency identifies which taxpayers, following the automated checks on the returns, are in debt to the tax authorities and can fall within the amnesty because they have suffered a reduction of more than 30% of the volume turnover of the year 2020 compared to the turnover of the previous year (for economic operators not obliged to the VAT model, the amount of revenues and fees resulting from the tax returns). At that point the letter proposes a double counting: the full amount due following the check on the settlements of the tax and VAT returns relating to the 2017 and 2018 tax years or the discounted amount of penalties and additional sums based on the amnesty . All with a double F24 model depending on whether you opt for one or the other way.

Here is the obstacle, for now insurmountable

It is not difficult to hypothesize that, even more so in a difficult phase out of the pandemic crisis, the choice falls on the discounted sum. But here comes the (at the moment) insurmountable obstacle. The facilitated definition is finalized with the payment of the reduced amount within 30 days of receipt of this proposal (or by paying the first installment in the case of staggered payment, always within 30 days). But, as anticipated, it is not enough, because the taxpayer must certify that he has not exceeded the ceiling of the Covid aid ceilings set out in the Community: 1.8 million euros for section 3.1 of the Temporary Framework (for companies in the fishing sector and aquaculture the limit is 270 thousand euros and for companies in the sector of primary production of agricultural products it is 225 thousand euros); € 10 million for section 3.12 relating to contributions to fixed costs.

There is no possibility to prepare the certificate

A standard certification, which can also be used for other types of anti-Covid measures, which, however, has not yet seen the light. It was always provided for by the first Sostegni decree, which delegated the “task” of defining its contents to a decree of the Ministry of Economy for which, however, no timing was foreseen for its adoption. A decree that at the same time required a preventive dialogue for the profiles involved with the EU Commission and therefore it is possible that in the journey between Rome and Brussels something has jammed or simply a delay has accumulated.