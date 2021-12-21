VAT deposit to be paid by December 27th

The deadline for paying theVAT deposit relating to the last payment of the current year: the taxable persons, identified pursuant to art. 6, paragraph 2, law n. 405/1990 are therefore required to make the payment by Monday 27 December 2021.

Fulfillment is in the nature of anticipation of what must be paid in the monthly settlement for the month of December 2021 or, alternatively, in the quarterly settlement for quarterly taxable persons, regardless of whether the latter are ordinary or special quarterly taxpayers (it is the case of fuel distributors, road hauliers of goods on behalf of third parties, operators of services to the public and of the arts and health professions).

The VAT payment to be paid on effective tax settlement (i.e. by 17 January 2022 for monthly taxpayers or by 16 February 2022 for quarterly taxpayers), in fact, net of the VAT deposit paid by December 27, 2021.

The amount of the deposit must also be indicated in the line VP13 communications of periodic payments and, consequently, be subtracted from the amount referred to in line VP14 (“VAT to be paid or credit”).

Who is exempt from paying?

Not all taxable persons are obliged to pay the VAT deposit.

First of all, from a quantitative point of view, the payment is not due if the amount, regardless of the method chosen to calculate it, does not exceed € 103.29 (“Lire 200,000” according to the original formulation referred to in art . 6, paragraph 4, law no. 405/1990). This effect is produced, in hindsight, for the taxpayers who make exclusively non-taxable transactions, exempt, not subject to tax.

Furthermore, according to art. 6, paragraph 2, law n. 405/1990, the VAT deposit must be paid by “taxpayers subject to the settlement and payment obligations provided for by article 27 of the decree of the President of the Republic October 27, 1972, n. 633 “: it is inferred, on the contrary, that i subjects not subjected to the obligations of VAT settlement and payment are exempt from paying the deposit. This is the case, for example, of taxpayers operating in application of the cd. flat rate scheme, whether they are self-employed workers as per law no. 190/2014 or amateur sports associations, non-profit and pro loco associations as per law n. 398/1991.

The exemption from the payment of the deposit also extends to:

– to VAT taxable persons operating in application of the benefit scheme referred to in art. 27 of Legislative Decree no. 98/2011 (cd. minimum regime);

– to subjects exercising, under a special regime, entertainment activities, games and other hypotheses indicated in the tariff attached to Presidential Decree no. 640/1972;

– to the agricultural producers former art. 34, paragraph 6, Presidential Decree no. 633/1972;

– to subjects operating exclusively in application of the margin scheme.

There are also cases of exemption from the payment obligation linked to purely temporal profiles: this is the case, for example, of individual entrepreneurs who have rented the only company owned before the reference period for the calculation of the VAT deposit. To these are added the taxable persons who, on a date prior to this period, have gone out of business. On closer inspection, however, this last hypothesis can also be considered governed by art. 2 of the law n. 405/1990, given that these taxpayers are not, in any case, subject to the VAT settlement and payment obligations for the reference period.

Three methods to calculate the down payment: historical, forecast and analytical

Operators can freely opt for one of the three methods of calculating the down payment (historical, forecast or analytical).

The application of the historical calculation method consists in the payment as a VAT advance of 88% of the tax paid (or that the taxpayer should have paid) for the same tax period relating to the previous year (the month of December 2020 for monthly taxpayers, the fourth quarter relating to the year 2020 for quarterly taxpayers). This can produce an effect on the operator of exemption from the obligation to pay the deposit if, in the month or quarter relating to the previous year, he is in a VAT credit position.

The forecasting method consists of an estimate entrusted to the evaluation of the operator, who is required to pay 88% of the VAT that he expects to pay for the month of December 2021 or for the fourth quarter of 2021: the nature of the estimate derives, therefore, from the fact that the down payment, which is paid by 27 December 2021, is calculated before 31 December 2021, the last day relating to the month or quarter to which the payment refers. In the hypothesis of wrong estimate, involving the payment of a VAT deposit of a lesser amount than the one actually due, the taxpayer may proceed with the active repentance, also applicable to the hypothesis of insufficient payment deriving from an incorrect estimate of the amount of the VAT deposit.

The analytical method finally, the calculation of the VAT advance consists in the payment of 100% of the tax payable relating to the reference period calculated up to 20 December 2021.

How to pay the VAT deposit

Compared to previous years, the payment methods of the down payment, which can be paid, remain unchanged exclusively via model F24 transmitted electronically.

The tax codes that can be used are, respectively:

– 6013 for monthly taxpayers;

– 6035 for quarterly ones.

In any case, it is quite possible to use tax credits available to the operator to offset the amount due as a VAT deposit.

Finally, we recall the espresso prohibition of installments of the sums due as a VAT deposit specified by art. 20, paragraph 1, first part, of Legislative Decree no. 241/1997.

