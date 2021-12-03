VAT, Italy remains first in Europe for evasion: 30 billion. But the difference between expected revenue and actual payments has decreased

In 2019 Italy is confirmed first in the EU for VAT evasion in nominal value, with losses for the State of € 30.1 billion, while it ranks fifth for the largest gap between expected and collected revenues with 21.3%. Behind only Romania (34.9%), Greece (25.8%), Malta (23.5%) and Lithuania (21.4%). This is what emerges from the VAT report of the EU Commission which underlines how the Union has lost 134 billion in 2019, an improvement compared to 2018 but with the unknown scope of the Covid-19 pandemic on VAT receipts for 2020. Italy, however, showed an improvement in 2019, thanks to electronic invoicing and split payment: the gap between expected revenue and actual revenue is reduced from 24.5% to 21.3%, while the economic damage went from 35.4 billion to 30.1 billion. A figure that, in absolute terms, however, makes our country remain the black jersey in Europe for evasion and fraud, followed at a distance by Germany with losses of 23.4 billion euros (but a gap of 8.8%).

The trend of progressive decline is also recorded in Europe: in 2019 losses decreased by almost € 6.6 billion to € 134 billion, “a clear improvement compared to the decrease of € 4.6 billion the previous year” , highlights Brussels, warning however that “although the gap” between expected revenue and “overall actual revenue has improved between 2015 and 2019, the full extent of the Covid-19 pandemic on the question of consumers and therefore on VAT receipts in 2020 remains unknown “.

Read Also Evasion, in 2019 that of the self-employed returns to increase. Strong VAT recoveries thanks to split payments and electronic invoices

“Despite the positive trend recorded in recent years, the VAT gap remains one of the main ones concerns, above all in consideration of the immense investment needs that our Member States will have to face in the coming years “, warned the EU Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, emphasizing that “this year’s figures correspond to one loss of over 4,000 euros per second. These are unacceptable losses for national budgets and mean that the common people and the businesses I’m let it collect the deficit through other taxes to pay for vital public services. We must make a joint effort to crack down on VAT fraud, a serious crime that steals money from the pockets of consumers, undermines our welfare systems and impoverishes the public coffers ”.