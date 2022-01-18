VAT number 2022, what the measure consists of and how to request it – idealista / news

The VAT number 2022 bonus – or also bonus Extraordinary Income and Operating Continuity Indemnity (Iscro) – is an indemnity intended for freelancers, including participants in associated studies or simple partnerships, enrolled in the separate management and who practice self-employment by their usual profession connected to the exercise of arts and professions.

The so-called VAT number 2022 bonus it is recognized for workers who are not holders of direct pension treatment and are not insured with other compulsory social security forms; who are not beneficiaries of Citizenship Income; who have produced self-employment income, in the year prior to submitting the application, lower than 50 percent of the average income from self-employment achieved in the three years prior to the year prior to submitting the application; who declared, in the year prior to the submission of the application, an income not exceeding 8,145 euros, annually revalued on the basis of the change in the Istat index of consumer prices for blue-collar and white-collar families compared to the previous year; who are in compliance with the compulsory social security contribution; who have been holders of an active VAT number for at least four years, at the date of submission of the application, for the activity that gave the right to enrollment in the current pension management.

The VAT bonus, governed by the 2021 Budget Law, has not been touched and has been confirmed with the 2022 maneuver. The 2022 VAT number bonus relates to the two-year period 2022-2023. In these two years, as provided for, the VAT numbers that meet the aforementioned requirements are entitled to a monthly contribution for six months.

VAT Match Bonus, INPS clarifications

As explained by INPS with circular no. 94 of 30 June 2021, on VAT number 2022 bonus, or Iscro indemnity, is equal to 25 percent, on a six-monthly basis, of the last income from self-employment certified by the Revenue Agency and already transmitted by the latter to INPS on the date of submission of the application. As shown by an example, compared to the last certified annual income of € 6,000, it will be divided by two (€ 6,000 / 2 = € 3,000) and then multiplied by 25 percent (€ 3,000 x 25% = € 750), thus determining the monthly amount of the Iscro service equal to 750 euros.

If the Revenue Agency has not traced any certified tax return in any of the last four years covered by the previous year of submission of the application, the latter will not be accepted.

According to the provisions of paragraph 392 of article 1 of law no. 178/2020, the Iscro service it cannot be of a monthly amount of less than 250 euros And it cannot exceed the monthly amount of 800 euros. If the amount of the benefit is less than 250 euros or more than 800 euros, the indemnity is paid in an amount equal, respectively, to 250 euros per month and 800 euros per month.

The VAT bonus is disbursed for six months and is due from the first day following the date of submission of the application. Access to the Iscro service is allowed only once in the three-year period 2021-2023.

VAT number 2022, how to request it

In order to benefit from the VAT number 2022 bonus, potential beneficiaries must submit he asks the INPS exclusively electronically – via Spid, electronic identity card (Cie), national service card (Cns) – by 31 October 2022 and 2023, using the usual channels made available for citizens and for the Institutes of Patronage on the INPS website.

As an alternative to the web portal, the service can be requested through the integrated Contact Center service, by calling the toll-free number 803 164 from the landline (free of charge) or at 06 164164 from the mobile network (for a fee, based on the rate applied by the various managers).

Fund lost VAT numbers

Still on the subject of Ive matches, we cannot fail to mention the new non-repayable contributions for VAT matches, precisely, and for companies operating in the restaurant business. The Ministry of Economic Development has in fact signed the implementing decree which unlocks 100 million in non-repayable grants to continue to support the categories that have been most affected by the coronavirus emergency.

In particular, collective catering services, canteens and catering are interested. The necessary requirements are: a reduction in turnover in 2020 by at least 15% compared to turnover in 2019; carrying out catering services defined by a contract with a client, public or private, for the non-occasional catering of a delimited and defined community (catering for schools, offices, universities, barracks, hospital, welfare, social-health and prison facilities) .