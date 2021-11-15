In calculation for the amount of non-repayable grant of the Sostegni decree, thematernity allowance? The question was posed by a taxpayer owner of VAT number in flat rate scheme, and the Revenue Agency replied with question n. 777 published on 11 November 2021.

The legislation in this regard is clear: both the emergency measures and the circular of the Financial Administration no. 5/2021 reiterated that this type of Economic support it does not constitute revenue or remuneration.

VAT number and non-repayable fund, does the maternity allowance count in the calculation?

The question in question was asked by a lawyer with a flat-rate VAT number, and the Revenue Agency pulls the strings of the legislation in its response to question no. 777. The Financial Administration in particular refers to four circulars:

The last circular in chronological order, that of May 14, 2021, recalls the previous three and under point 3.5 underlines that:

“The maternity allowance does not constitute revenue or remuneration as provided for by art. 68, paragraph 2, of the Legislative Decree. 26 March 2001, n. 151, according to which this indemnity “is paid […] 80% of the minimum daily wage established by art. 1 of the decree-law 29 July 1981, n. 402, converted, with modifications, by law 26 September 1981, n. 537, to the extent resulting, for the qualification of employee, from Table A and the subsequent ministerial decrees referred to in the 2nd paragraph of the same art. 1 “.”

Consequently, the sums received as maternity allowance are not to be included either in the notion of turnover of paragraph 4 article 1 of the Sostegni decree, nor in the revenues to be considered for the purposes of accessing the grant, because their recognition is not attributable to any remuneration.

AdE response to appeal no. 777 of 11 November 2021 Article 1 of the decree-law of 22 March 2021, n. 41. Non-repayable contribution and maternity allowance.

Lost fund for VAT numbers refused: the application for self-protection

The appeal of the Revenue Agency in question closes by underlining an important possibility in the event of an application for a non-repayable grant rejected: therequest for self-protection. The option is also valid for requesting a review, if the amount disbursed is less than the amount calculated.

The instructions are found in resolution no. 65 published on 12 October 2020 and are valid in two cases: