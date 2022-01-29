VAT number bonus, how to get it and which workers can request it

How the VAT number bonus works and what is required in order to be able to apply. How much fruit and what expenses it covers, all the details.

Bonus VAT numberswhat this measure studied by the Government consists of and which adds to the plethora of other measures aimed at encouraging consumption and economic activities by providing tax relief and economic subsidies, especially to certain categories.

In the case of the VAT Bonus, the recipients of the measure are self-employed workers who must necessarily have the POS. In this way, therefore, we proceed with what is the main objective of the financial control authorities, that is to promote traceable payments, which take place with electronic money.

In the VAT number bonus, the promotion of this form of payment is essential. Not all of them adapt, however, due to the associated running costs. Let’s see in more detail how this measure can be accessed.

VAT Bonus, what it consists of and how it is obtained

Obviously the VAT number is an indispensable requirement to be able to obtain the financial support of the case. Economic recognition is granted in the form of a tax credit and can be easily combined with other measures. And it can be leveraged to purchase the necessary tracking tools as a POS readeras well as for the aforementioned commission expenses.

You may also be interested in: Facade Bonus, What Happens with Unfinished Jobs: Heavy Consequences

The bonus in question covers a retroactive period starting from 1 July 2021 and is valid until next 30 June 2022. For those who have a cash register, it is also necessary to have a record of the transfer made, with the data that are then collected by the Revenue Agency.

You may also be interested in: Tax on waste, big news on payments and guaranteed services

This subsidy must be requested by filling in an F24 form to be attached to your tax return. Below is the scale of value of the provision based on the declared revenues:

You may also be interested in: Tax deductions, there are big monthly bonuses not only for children