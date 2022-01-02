VAT number: change the flat rate regime! 2022 of news!

VAT number affected by changes. If the new year is expected for turn the page, those who decide to open a flat-rate VAT number in 2022 will have to take note of the changes introduced by the 2022 Budget Law.

More information on how the flat-rate regime will change can be found in the YouTube video of Carlo Alberto Micheli.

Not only that, the Maneuver also extends its field of action to those who already benefit from the tax advantages offered by the flat-rate scheme.

If up to now the holders of VAT numbers have had an easy life being able to skilfully juggle the numerous clauses of the Italian bureaucracy, fromIn 2022, things will change radically.

In fact, under the Government’s magnifying glass, there seems to be the possibility of oblige flat-rate schemes to invoice electronics.

And the reason would be due to the need for further isolate any operation that could act as a deterrent to tax evasion. Payments by electric bill, in fact, reduce the risk of fraud to a minimum and are easily traceable.

Furthermore, from the beginning of December 2021 the EU Council, as requested by the Italian Government, extended theelectronic invoicing obligation until the end of 2024 and the same will probably apply also to holders of a VAT number on a flat-rate basis, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore.

Either way, that’s enough wait for the publication of the Budget Law in the Official Gazette to get a clearer picture of what novelties may be of interest to holders of a flat-rate VAT number.

We can, however, already focus on the next ones changes in sight for both new holders of VAT numbers flat rate, both for already freelancers. Let’s see the latest news.

VAT number: everything you need to know about the flat-rate scheme

Before dealing with the news 2022, it is necessary to take a few steps back and understand what does the flat-rate scheme consist of introduced by the 2015 Stability Law.

This is a particular tax regime that ensures the holders a series of concessions, among the most important simplified management of the VAT number is one “Discount” on taxes to be paid At the state.

Specifically, it allows the beneficiaries the payment of a substitute tax equal to 15% of the taxable income. Of course, not everyone can access the flat-rate scheme. The Italian legislation and the Revenue Agency establish particular requirements in order to enjoy the benefits of the scheme.

In detail, it is reserved for natural persons carrying out business activities, art or professions autonomously, in compliance with the law and the conditions of non-exclusion.

Holders of VAT number that does not exceed 65,000 euros in annual turnover, which do not exceed the threshold dand 5,000 euros gross to remunerate any collaborators and who do not spend more than 20,000 euros for the purchase of capital goods to exercise the activity.

If you meet the requirements just seen, you can access the flat-rate scheme or continue to use it. In reverse, if these conditions are no longer valid, the benefit is forfeited the next year.

In addition, a lot the exclusion and the exit from the flat-rate scheme are not indefinite. If the holders of a VAT number are in possession of all the requirements just seen, they can request again to be included in the flat rate.

VAT number: those excluded from the flat-rate scheme in 2022

After examining the cases in which the flat-rate scheme can be accessed, we shift our attention to conditions leading to exclusion of holders of a VAT number from the same regime.

These are causes already indicated in the 2019 Budget Law, in the 2020 Budget, and also confirmed in 2022.i economic nature, registry or strictly dependent on the work sector to which they belong.

More in detail, access to the flat-rate scheme is excluded to the residing abroad, if they don’t achieve at least the 75% of income in Italy, to those who fall into other VAT regimes and to those who, in addition to working independently on their own, do part of a limited liability company or family business.

Same fate it is up to whoever worked in the the same company the two years prior to the opening of the VAT number and to those who have accrued employment income, or similar, to a greater extent than 30,000 euros.

The last exception lapses if the employment relationship ends.

VAT number: electronic invoicing obligation for the flat rate scheme? Here’s what changes from 2022

Up to now, the flat-rate regime has always distinguished itself from the ordinary regime by being excluded from theelectronic invoicing obligation, for the first in force as early as 2019.

According to latest news, however, things could change as early as the first months of 2022. The Draghi Government, in fact, to stem the phenomenon of tax evasion has in store important news for the flat-rate scheme. Which?

From the new year, each holder of a VAT number will be called upon issuing the electronic invoice and its forwarding to the Exchange System (ES) in the past no more than 12 daysi from the date on which the sale of a good or service.

To encourage freelancers to e-invoice, the executive and the Revenue Agency they thought of reduce the time period for verifying turnover by one year made by each VAT number.

There news of electronic invoicing moreover, for those who fall under the flat-rate scheme, it could be made public earlier than expected, as soon as they enter in force the new Budget Law 2022.

Just a few days then and we will have more detailed information about it.

VAT number: does the flat-rate scheme change in 2022 for healthcare professionals?

All the Announcements just seen, however, they would not affect the flat-rate scheme to which healthcare professionals access. From 2022, in fact, they will continue to be excluded from the obligation of electronic invoicing, as established by Legislative Decree no. 146/2021.

In other words, such self-employed workers will send the data to the Health Card System, as used to do, following the same procedure for issuing the invoices, exclusively on paper.

The reason that prevented the overturning of the flat-rate regime for holders of VAT numbers belonging to the health sector are largely linked to the need fori continue to protect customer privacy.

New VAT number and flat-rate scheme: what changes for start-ups from 2022

For those who are planning to start one new business by opening a VAT number, the flat rate scheme remains the best choice also in 2022 to enjoy a variety of advantages in terms of preferential taxation.

For the former 5 years of activityin fact, a flat tax with a rate of 5% is applied, always in compliance with specific requirements.

First of all, the start-ups that want to access the flat-rate scheme they must not be owners of other or other activities in the three years prior to the request. Nor must they have had, prior to the application for entry into the flat-rate scheme, a similar activity or to apply for registration for the continuation of a job ipreviously performed.

Furthermore, the turnover limit of 65,000 euros.

Attention, start-ups can access the flat rate subsidized only for the first 5 years of activity. For example, if you open a VAT number in 2022 you will be able to enjoy tax breaks until 2026.