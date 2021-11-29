VAT number, incentives and non-repayable contributions for those who decide to set up their own business: the guide

No more exhausting searches for an employment contract, no more humiliations for the “doors in the face” received, enough with very short-term and underpaid contracts. How many times has it crossed your mind: “that’s enough, I’ll open a VAT number and start my own business”? If so, read this article carefully. Because we will explain what the initial steps are and the related costs to open one VAT number (essential to work on your own in a systematic way unlike “occasional work”), but also what are the opportunities and facilities that can be used. From the financing of the “rest in the South” project to zero-interest loans to actual loans non-repayable contributions.

How to open a VAT number

The operation is quite simple, practically at no cost if you do it online or directly in one of the offices of theRevenue Agency. On the other hand, it has a cost if you contact an accountant or a Caf. If you choose the “do it yourself” first thing you need to identify the tax profile and the Ateco code. The atecum is an alphanumeric code used to classify economic activities. The complete list of Ateco codes can be found on the Istat website.

Once you have identified the code suitable for the activity you want to carry out, you must fill in the form for opening the VAT number (which can be downloaded free of charge from the Revenue Agency website) choosing from: model AA9 / 12 for natural persons; model AA7 / 10 for subjects other than natural persons; ANR / 3 form for subjects not resident in Italy. The completed form can be delivered by hand, or through the website or by registered mail.

If the activity falls within the field of craftsmanship (carpenter, blacksmith, tattoo artist, etc.) or commerce (shop, business brokers), the “Single Communication” must be presented, a document that allows you to apply for a VAT number or the tax code, but also to fulfill the obligations towards Inps and Inail, and to register with the Business Register. This procedure can also be carried out electronically.

Choice of tax regime

The accounting regime is a set of rules and obligations that those with a VAT number must comply with in order to be in compliance with the tax authorities and the law. To date, there are three accounting regimes: ordinary, simplified, flat-rate.

The regime flat rate generally it is the most convenient for a new business, for the first five years the tax on the taxable amount is just 5% and afterwards the rate is still very convenient at 15%. A series of accounting and tax simplifications are also envisaged.

The flat-rate regime is not possible for everyone: it is practicable by VAT numbers for self-employment and by individual firms, it is not possible for companies and professional associations. Fees and revenues must not exceed 65,000 euros per year and expenses for employees or ancillary work cannot exceed the limit of 20,000 euros.

Social security contributions

In addition to taxes, those who have a VAT number are required to pay contributions for pension purposes. Therefore, in the phase of opening the VAT number, it is also necessary to complete the registration to one’s own pension fund (for certain professions of the ordinistico type) or to the separate Inps management. For artisans and traders there is the INPS Artisans and Traders Management.

ON project

Micro and small businesses made up of at least 51% of young people between 18 and 35 years of age or women of any age, who want to start a new business or who want to expand, can take advantage of – between zero-interest financing and a fund contribution lost – the coverage of 90% of total expenses, with a maximum ceiling of 3 million euros to be repaid in 10 years. No guarantees are required in the event of loans of less than 250 thousand euros.

If the project involves the purchase of a property, a mortgage is required. The application is submitted electronically, through the Invitalia website. The concession is valid for activities relating to manufacturing sectors, services, trade and tourism, throughout the national territory. Sole proprietorships, simple partnerships, de facto companies are excluded.

I’m staying in the South

Rest in the South is the incentive that supports the birth and development of new entrepreneurial and freelance activities in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily, in the areas of the seismic crater of Central Italy (Lazio, Marche Umbria) and in the smaller marine, lagoon and lake islands of the Center-North. It is aimed at those between the ages of 18 and 55. Expenses for the purchase of machinery, plant and equipment, renovation of buildings, new computer programs are considered eligible. An additional management contribution is envisaged in the start-up phase of the activity. The application is submitted electronically, through the Invitalia website.

New Selfiemployment

The New SELFIEmployment entered into force on February 22, 2021, finances the start-up of small business ventures with zero-interest loans up to € 50,000, promoted by NEETs (under 30 who do not study and do not work), inactive women and long-term unemployed period, throughout the national territory. The application can be submitted by sole proprietorships; partnerships; cooperative societies / social and professional cooperatives. The incentive is managed by Invitalia as part of the Youth Guarantee Program, under the supervision of the National Agency for Active Labor Policies (ANPAL).

Under 35

There are a number of opportunities for young people under the age of 35. Between these “New Businesses at Zero Interest” by Invitalia. The program covers up to 75% of the budget for the start-up of micro and small businesses run by young Italians, with a zero-interest loan (for a maximum of 1.5 million euros). New entrepreneurs from the following sectors can access: industry and crafts, services for people and businesses, trade and tourism.

Under 35s are often recipients of additional funding for professional training (eg language and / or IT courses), for the purchase of capital goods, etc. There are also further concessions provided by regional calls.

NASPI beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of NASPI The unemployed who is entitled to the subsidy and wants to start a new business can ask the INPS for the advance payment in a single solution of the total amount of the treatment due and not yet paid.

Non-repayable contributions

To compensate for the damage caused by the restrictions to stem the Covid pandemic, the government has launched the possibility of accessing non-repayable contributions for VAT numbers already in operation and which have recorded turnover losses of at least 30%.