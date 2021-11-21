VAT number: new non-repayable € 1,000 to have within 9/12!

The epidemiological emergency that has ensued following the outbreak of the Coronavirus infections and its spread also on the national territory, has actually pushed the Italian government team to structure a series of new contributions in favor of many categories of workers.

In particular, it is about aids that have been formulated with the intent to support the economic condition of serious difficulty experienced by the citizens most affected by the restrictive measures and limitations resulting from the pandemic wave is more important.

Among the main contributions that were introduced immediately to deal with the emergency situation are the so-called non-repayable contributions, paid to certain categories of entrepreneurs and holders with a VAT number, who meet specific access conditions and economic and income requirements.

Just recently, the Inland Revenue has decided to disclose a new provision aimed at recognizing the non-repayable grant regulated by article 1-ter relating to decree-law number 41 of 22 March 2021, the so-called Sostegni Decree.

In this sense, it is essential to better understand what are the premises that actually pushed the executive team currently led by the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi.

For this reason, in the following article the issues relating to the characteristics and peculiarities that distinguish this new non-repayable grant introduced by the new Sostegni Decree. Furthermore, the following paragraphs will also specify the categories of citizens who will actually be able to request and submit the application to the Revenue Agency in order to obtain recognition of the new grant, and who respond to specific categories and conditions.

Non-repayable grant: the premise of the Revenue Agency

Before proceeding with the summary of all the characteristics and peculiar aspects that actually distinguish the new non-repayable grant elaborated on the basis of the provisions provided by the new Sostegni Decree, it is also essential to make some premises, both of a normative and general nature.

As for the regulation to which si refers to the new non-repayable grant worth € 1,000, it is clear that it is necessary to refer to the text provided in article 1-ter relating to decree law number 41 published last March 22, 2021. In this sense, this decree was subsequently converted with amendments into the new law of conversion, that is the law number 69 published in the Official Gazette on May 22 of this year.

In this regard, the fundamental objective of the new grant is to be able to support the economic operators who have been hit hardest by the disastrous consequences of the epidemiological emergency of the Coronavirus, offering them a contribution to which the name of Start-up Contribution, referring to the recipients of the support.

What are the amounts of the new grant?

The non-repayable contribution managed by the Revenue Agency, therefore, is determined to the maximum extent of one thousand euros, in respect of all those subjects who demonstrate that they possess the specific access requirements, also taking into consideration the spending limit that was established for the purpose of paragraph 3, of article 1-ter of the Sostegni Decree, which was set at 20 million euros.

Therefore, in cases where the total amount linked to the contributions for the applications that are valid for the purposes of the recognition of the non-repayable grant, is higher than this spending limit, it has been specified that the total amount non-repayable contribution will be calculated through a specific calculation system.

This is expected to come multiplied the amount of one thousand euros with the percentage relating to the proportional distribution of the funds that have been allocated.

Who can access the grant from the Revenue Agency

Referring precisely to the text drawn up by the executive team led by the current Italian premier, Mario Draghi, it is necessary to underline that, the non-repayable grant managed by the Revenue Agency it has been formulated in order to be accessible only by specific categories of workers.

Specifically, all those subjects who appear to be holders of business income and who have actually activated their VAT number starting from the date of January 1st of the year 2018 until December 31st of the same year.

Furthermore, this business activity will have to comply with those findings of the business register relating to the Chamber of Commerce, Crafts, Industry and Agriculture, launched in 2019.

In this sense, the contribution will not be due to those subjects, in cases where their business activity is effectively ceased on the date of 23 March of the year 2021, or the date on which the Support Decree was introduced. Furthermore, will not be able to access the benefit not even those subjects that fall within the category of public bodies expressed in article 74 of the TUIR, or financial intermediaries as well as holding companies, with characteristics expressed in article 162-bis of the TUIR.

The requirements for having the grant from the Revenue Agency

It should also be noted that the non-repayable contribution will be accessible only to those subjects in possession of a VAT number activated in 2018, provided that they also meet specific conditions and access requirements, which must be demonstrated through specific documentation even when the entrepreneur submits the application to the Revenue Agency.

In this sense, it is necessary to underline that will be able to access the start-up contribution only those subjects who have actually achieved revenues and fees during the second tax period preceding that of 23 March 2021, lower than the limit amount, which has been set at an amount equal to 10,000,000 euros.

Furthermore, reference was also made to theaverage monthly amount related to the invoiceor as well as the fees dating back to the year 2020. These must not be less than 30 percent increase compared to the average monthly amount relating to turnover as well as to the fees relating to the year 2021.

How to apply for the € 1,000 grant

The Revenue Agency has also provided a series of indications within the new message containing the instructions for completing the application aimed atobtaining the new non-repayable grant worth € 1,000.

In this sense, the application must be submitted directly to the Revenue Agency, through the telematic method, using a specific form.

In this regard, the preparation and online submission of the application must be carried out by subjects who have all the required access requirements, referring to the electronic service that has been made available within thereserved area in the specific section dedicated to “Invoices and Fees”, present on the Revenue Agency website.

In this context, it should also be specified that thesubmission of the application must be made and transmitted directly on behalf of the subject who intends to access the benefit, or also by an intermediary subject, as long as it falls within the categories provided for in Article 3, paragraph 3, of the Presidential Decree number 322 of 22 July 1998, delegated to service of the tax drawer of the Revenue Agency.

However, in cases where the citizen who intends to access the non-repayable grant of 1,000 euros prefers this to be actually requested by an intermediary, theAgenzia delle Entrate will send to the applicant who has delegated the intermediary a communication in which all the information related to the application will be entered.

This communication will take place through a specific certified e-mail message sent directly to the address present in the register relating to the National Index of PEC addresses relating to businesses and professionals, managed by the Ministry of Economic Development.

What to know before applying for the 1,000 euro non-repayable fund

Before proceeding with the sending and transmission of the request to the Revenue Agency regarding the possibility of access new non-repayable grants worth € 1,000, it is essential to also know a series of essential information concerning this application procedure.

In this sense, as regards the model that must be transmitted by the subjects intending to obtain the recognition of the lost fund, with the relative operating instructions, these can be found by directly accessing the online portal of the Revenue Agency, at the following link: www.agenziaentrate.gov.it.

Furthermore, it should also be emphasized that the application can be submitted by applicants starting from the date of November 9th and no later than the deadline set for December 9th of this year. During the whole month, however, citizens will have the possibility to submit a new application, in cases where errors occur for the previous one, that it actually replaces the request that was previously transmitted.