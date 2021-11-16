Business

VAT numbers, new bonus of one thousand euros: who can request it, the requirements

The Government opens a “window” for all holders of VAT numbers which were excluded from the non-repayable contributions provided for by the numerous economic decrees. This is a bonus of up to one thousand euros for all those who have not met the requirements to obtain previous support.

VAT Bonus, who can request it

To request the thousand euro bonus, there are two requirements to be met, as envisaged by the Sostegni decree: the first is the amount of the annual turnover, the second, on the other hand, concerns the year of opening of one’s business. It is therefore up to the holders of business income who activated the VAT number from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018 and whose activity began in 2019, as shown in the business register at the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Crafts and agriculture. The requirement of the annual turnover, as foreseen by the Support Decree, cannot exceed 10 million euros.

VAT Bonus, when to submit the application

The application must be submitted no later than December 9, 2021. The application can already be submitted through the portal of the Revenue Agency which will collect the requests. You can access via SPID, CIE, CNS and enter the “Invoices and fees” portal. The beneficiary, when submitting the application, can choose whether to use the non-repayable grant as compensation to the F24 model, or receive a credit by transfer directly to their bank or postal current account.

VAT Bonus, how much it amounts

The contribution is expected to be up to a maximum of one thousand euros. The value will depend on the ratio between the overall spending limit established by law and the total amount of contributions relating to the applications accepted.

