VAT numbers, non-repayable contributions: how to request them

Good news is coming for many VAT holders who will soon be able to benefit from the arrival of new grants. Here’s what you need to know.

Since the Covid has forcefully entered our lives we find ourselves having to deal with the various repercussions that this virus has brought with it, both from the point of view of social relations and economic. In fact, in order to counteract its spread, we have been asked to pay attention to various precautions. If all this were not enough, many entrepreneurs have unfortunately had to lower the shutters of their businesses.

A particularly complicated context, which forces many families to have to deal with lower income. Hence the need for targeted interventions by the government to support the most affected categories. Precisely in this area, therefore, it is good to know that they are coming new non-repayable contributions for VAT. Let’s go into the details and see together who is eligible and what there is to know about it.

VAT numbers, new non-repayable contributions are coming: requirements and timing

Thanks to the Sostegni Bis Decree, the government has decided to allocate contributions to support VAT numbers most affected by the negative impact of Covid on the economy. A measure with a value equal to € 4.4 billion, aimed at retailers and professionals based on the percentage reduction in the result for the year 2020 compared to 2019.

These contributions must all be paid by 31 December 2021. Precisely for this reason, since the Revenue Agency will make the platform operational, the interested parties will only have access to 30 days in order to submit the relevant request.

Going into detail, in order to be entitled to these contributions, the stakeholders must have recorded a decrease in profits or an increase in losses in 2020 equal to at least 30% compared to the data recorded the previous year. Furthermore, the value of the contribution, intended for holders of VAT numbers and professionals, will be calculated as follows:

30% in the presence of revenues or fees up to 100 thousand euros ;

; 20% in the presence of a turnover included between 101 thousand euros and 400 thousand euros ;

; 15% for VAT numbers and professionals with compensation from 401 thousand euros to 1 million euros ;

; 10% for revenues included between 1 million and 5 million euros;

5% for VAT numbers with fees between 5 and 10 million euros.

Non-repayable grants up to 150 thousand euros

The amount of the contribution may reach a maximum value equal to 150 thousand euros. In addition to the decline in turnover, contributions already received will also be taken into consideration.

In fact, there is no right to the new grant “If the total amount of the contributions, already recognized by the Revenue, is equal to or greater than the difference between the economic result for the year of the 2020 tax period and that relating to the 2019 tax period“.

At the moment, we remind you, it is not yet possible to apply. The interested parties, in fact, must wait for the Revenue Agency to make the relevant one operational platform to be able to request new contributions.