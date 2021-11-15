VAT numbers, non-repayable grant up to 150 thousand euros

Non-repayable contributions as far as 150 thousand euros by December 31st. There European Commission he said yes. All that remains is to wait for the implementing decree of the Ministry of Economy through which to take note of criteria provided fromRevenue Agency to be able to request it.

In practice – as he makes clear Quifinances – there is talk of the last tranche of state aid for strong businesses difficulties due to Covid covered by Support Decree bis (4.5 billion).

But who is entitled to this aid?

Last May, the general requirements for those entitled to it were established, and – we always read on Quifinance – the MEF had been attributed the task of identifying specific criteria.

“The implementing decree – explained the undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy Maria Cecilia Guerra – will be issued after 30 September 2021 as the minimum percentage worsening of the economic result for the year to access the grant and the percentage to be applied to quantify the amount of the grant must be determined – specified the exponent of the MEF – taking into account the data indicated in the tax returns sent by 30 September 2021, in order to ensure compliance with the allocation of resources referred to in Article 1, paragraphs 25 and 25-bis, of the Sostegni bis decree “.

The aid – it says – will go to startups and companies in the form of:

– direct grants of up to € 1 000 for companies registered between 1 January and 31 December 2018, and whose business started in 2019;

– direct subsidies of up to € 150,000 for companies that, following the coronavirus pandemic, have suffered a worsening of their economic results compared to 2019.

By December 31, 2021

The disbursement of the contribution, based on what is specified with the green light of the European Commission, – writes Quifinance – must take place by December 31, 2021.

The clearance

The authorization from Brussels – he explains Quifinance – was granted because the Italian aid plan is to be considered falling within the conditions established in the temporary framework aimed at overcoming thecovid19 emergency.

The aid – it is clarified – will not exceed the ceiling of € 225,000 per enterprise in the primary production of agricultural products, € 270,000 per enterprise in the fisheries and aquaculture sector o € 1.8 million per company in all other sectors.