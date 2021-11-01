VAT pre-filled: deadline calendar and news 2022

Pre-filled in VAT 2022-2022: fiscal deadlines calendar for filling in, sending and paying, instructions and rules, audience of beneficiaries and concessions.

VAT pre-filled: from 6 November they can access the communication of periodic payments (LIPE) for the last quarter of 2021, those who have validated the registers pre-filled by the Revenue Agency by October (from the portal Invoices and Fees), also obtaining the processing of the draft and the F24 form for the payment of the resulting sums. The same subjects, if for the whole of 2022 they validate the pre-completed drafts from 2023, they will also find the annual declaration VAT already pre-filled, with the operations carried out from 1 January 2022. The pre-filled LIPE are available from the sixth day of the second month following the reference quarter, the annual return from 10 February of the following year.

VAT pre-filled

LiPE and VAT declaration are pre-filled using data from invoices electronic, communications cross-border e fees daily, compiled and transmitted to the Interchange System (SDI) according to the criteria of the Guide published on the portal Invoices and fees.

In experimental phase (tax years 2021 and 2022) the recipients are currently VAT operators resident and established in Italy who carry out the quarterly payment of VAT by option, with the exception of some categories or regimes. From 2022, subjects subject to a cash VAT regime also participate in the trial. The normative reference is article 4, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree no. 127/2015. The VAT numbers (artisans, traders, subjects under the ordinary VAT regime and who have opted for quarterly settlement) can validate without changes or integrate the pre-filled data (also by downloading them to modify them locally and then reloading them), so as to enjoy the exemption from manual requirements.

The rules of compilation and access for operators and delegated intermediaries are contained in the provision 183994/2021 of the Revenue Agency, which reports the activities of data storage and keeping of validated registers, the criteria for processing the draft VAT registers (Annex A) and the technical specifications for the supply of pre-filled registers (Annex B). After authentication at portal, the pre-filled documents can be viewed through a dedicated web application, organized in distinct areas, including:

VAT subject profile – personal data, membership or not of the audience, subjective percentage of deductibility,

Monthly VAT registers – viewing, modification, integration, validation and data extraction of the draft VAT registers (in xml) in case you want to import them into your applications or use them for a comparison with the data in your possession.

Regardless of the use of the pre-filled, we report below, the complete calendar with i terms 2021 for payment VAT and for the electronic sending of communications.

=> Online VAT calculation

VAT deadline calendar

Next deadlines for the communication of quarterly VAT settlements (LIPE):

REFERENCE LIPE July November 30, 2021 August November 30, 2021 September November 30, 2021 III quarter November 30, 2021 October February 28, 2022 November February 28, 2022 December February 28, 2022 IV quarter February 28, 2022

Next deadlines for VAT payment:

PERIOD PAYMENT III quarter November 16, 2021 October November 16, 2021 November December 16, 2021 December January 17, 2022 IV quarter March 16, 202