VAT pre-filled, third quarter 2021 LIPEs ready online: how to simplify payment

From 8 November the LIPE of the third quarter 2021. VAT operators who have used and validated the pre-filled VAT registers relating to the aforementioned period will be able to find the communication on the Invoices and Considerations portal of the Revenue Agency.

The rules of VAT pre-filled are found in the provision ofRevenue Agency of 8 July 2021. The operation involves three steps, consequential and connected to each other:

the registers;

communications;

the annual declaration.

So let’s see the latest news, explained by the statement of the Financial Administration of 8 November 2021.

VAT pre-filled, third quarter 2021 LIPEs ready online

LIPE drafts are elaborated taking into consideration a large flow of information: not only i data of the VAT registers, validated by the operators, but also the data of the daily fees transmitted electronically and those of VAT communications periodic settlement of the previous quarter.

Once the communication is displayed in the portal Invoices and Fees, the VAT subject can modify it, integrate it and send it to the Revenue Agency.

Thus begins the second phase of the VAT pre-filled, which began on 13 September, when the Revenue Agency made available the first drafts of the VAT registers.

Recall that those who validate the registers for all the quarters of 2022 will have two benefits:

will display the pre-filled communication for the reference quarter (as is already the case now);

from 2023 you will find the annual VAT return prepared by the Agency directly in your reserved area.

Press release of the Revenue Agency of 8 November 2021 “Pre-filled VAT”, ready the pre-filled payments



The periodic communication for the third quarter of 2021 is online

LIPE third quarter 2021, payment becomes easier

With the pre-filled VAT there are both bureaucratic and practical advantages: it becomes, indeed, easier carry out the payment.

In general, it is possible to pay the VAT due thanks to thedirect debit to your account, or by making the payment via model F24.

But for VAT operators who send the communication by November 16, therefore within the deadline for the payment of the VAT due in the third quarter (and before the ordinary term of November 30th) it becomes even easier: the user will find the pre-set payments in the dedicated section.

For pre-set payment, specifies the Revenue Agency, it means not only the amount to be paid, so there is no need to make calculations, but also with the correct tax code.