VAT return 2022. Part VL and VQ – Fiscal Focus

In preparing the annual VAT return, particular attention must be paid to the regularity of periodic payments made, at natural expiry or following spontaneous repentance, receipt of notices of irregularities or payment notes. In fact, part VL must show on the one hand the amounts of the tax due (as per LIPE presented, or the results of part VH if a correction or integration is required), and on the other hand the amounts of the payments made. , by May 2, 2022, deadline for submitting the declaration. If the periodic tax due has not been fully paid, this could affect the balance of the declaration. To be precise, it is necessary to determine what the balance of the return would be if all the payments had been correctly carried out: if this balance shows a debt, this debt remains unchanged even in the event of omitted payments, since these shortcomings will be the subject of a separate request, in based on the findings of the LIPE or part VH. If, on the other hand, this balance shows a credit, it is not possible to enforce this credit up to the amount of the payments not made. All this by virtue of the rules for compiling part VL, from which a “virtual credit” could therefore emerge, which remains frozen until the omitted tax is paid. In this case, to recover the amount of this credit, it is necessary to fill in part VQ, in the declaration relating to the period in which the payment, initially omitted, was made.