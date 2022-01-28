VAT return, LIPE and reduction of lump sum contributions at the end of the month

Tax deadlines February 2022is the month of VAT declarationwhich will be broadcast starting from Tuesday 1.

The annual fulfillment for VAT subjects is combined with the possibility of joint transmission of data relating to LIPE for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The condition for unifying the two mailings is compliance with the deadline of February 28, 2022deadline for the compilation of part VP of the VAT return with the data of the periodic settlements at the end of the year.

The appointment with the VAT is accompanied by the other important ones deadlines in February 2022.

February 16, 2022 is set to expire the periodic obligations in the matter of VAT, IRPEF and INPS. February 25 is the deadline for sending the Intrastat lists by monthly taxpayers.

At the end of the month, the fulfillment foreseen for taxpayers who apply the tax must be marked in red on the calendar flat rate schemein order to benefit from the reduction of INPS contributions.

Also by February 28, it will be necessary to pay thestamp duty on invoices for the fourth quarter of 2021the amount of which will be calculated by February 15 by the Revenue Agency.

So let’s review the list of tax deadlines scheduled for February.

Tax deadlines 1 February 2022: the sending of the VAT return begins

Starts from February 1, 2022 the possibility of sending the VAT return relating to the 2021 tax year expiration for telematic transmission it is set at April 30a term which, falling on a Saturday, is automatically deferred to May 2nd.

The VAT and basic VAT form and the relative instructions have been published byRevenue Agency with the provision of January 14, 2022.

As we will see in more detail in the following lines, with the VAT return transmitted by the end of February, it will also be possible to transmit the LIPE relating to the fourth quarter of 2021, by filling in the line VP.

The main ones news of the VAT return 2022 They are the following:

the compensation percentages applied by farmers under the special scheme reserved for them;

operations relating to goods and services necessary for the containment and management of the coronavirus emergency;

the new rules for the application of VAT in e-commerce.

Please note that the payment of the tax emerged from the annual declaration must be made by March 16, 2022in a lump sum or in installments by November 16.

Tax deadlines February 16, 2022: periodic VAT, IRPEF and INPS obligations

By February 16, 2022 VAT numbers and withholding agents must comply with the periodic payments of VAT, personal income tax and INPS.

In particular, it will be necessary to carry out:

IRPEF payment relating to withholding taxes as advance payments made by withholding agents on income from employment and similar paid in the previous month including municipal and regional surcharges and on self-employment income paid in the previous month;

relating to withholding taxes as advance payments made by withholding agents on income from employment and similar paid in the previous month including municipal and regional surcharges and on self-employment income paid in the previous month; VAT payment relating to the month of January 2022 for taxpayers with monthly payment;

relating to the month of January 2022 for taxpayers with monthly payment; payment of INPS contributionsdue by the employer on the wages paid in January 2022.

The table below contains the instructions to be used for compliance.

Fulfillment Reference period Mode Reference codes IRPEF payment January 2022 Model F24 Tax code 1040 with competence 01/2022 INPS contributions January 2022 Model F24 (you can use the same as the Irpef payment) – VAT payment for taxpayers with monthly settlement January 2022 Model F24 Tax code 6001 to be indicated in the tax section

Tax deadlines February 25, 2022: monthly Intrastat lists

February 25, 2022 is the deadline for the transmission of Intrastat lists which concerns exclusively the intra-community operators who have a monthly obligation to communicate data.

Within the deadline it is necessary to notify the Customs Agency or the Revenue Agency i data relating to the sale of goods and services made in the previous month to EU subjects, namely:

the summary list of the following categories of transactions carried out in relation to taxable persons established in another Member State of the European Community: intra-community transfers of community goods; provision of services other than those subject to specific derogations in terms of territoriality;

the summary list of the following categories of transactions acquired from taxable persons established in another Member State of the European Community: intra-community purchases of community goods; provision of services.



The deadline of February 25, 2022 will mark the debut of the Announcements introduced with the Determination of the Customs Agency n. 493869/2021, including:

the elimination of Intrastat quarterly purchases;

simplifications for transactions of less than 1,000 euros.

Tax deadlines February 28, 2022: LIPE of the fourth quarter, separate submission or VP part of the VAT return

L’telematic submission from the LIPE for the fourth quarter of 2021 can be made within the deadline of February 28, 2022.

The appointment with the LIPE at the end of the year is characterized by the possibility of merge the transmission of the communication of periodic settlements in the VAT declaration.

All this, always respecting the deadline of February 28, 2022 and with the compilation of part VP.

The simplification was introduced by the Growth Decree, which in article 21 bis provides as follows:

“The communication of the data relating to the fourth quarter can, alternatively, be made with the annual declaration of the value added tax which, in this case, must be presented by the month of February of the year following the end of the period tax. The ordinary terms of payment of the tax due on the basis of the periodic payments made remain valid ”.

It is the VAT number who chooses whether to send the LIPEs of the fourth quarter 2021 separately, or whether to opt for the transmission with the VAT return 2022, filling in part VP.

Tax deadlines 28 February 2022: reduction of INPS lump-sum contributions

Alongside the tax obligations, it will also be necessary to keep in mind the deadline relating to the application for a reduction in INPS contributions by the lump-sum payments.

The deadline to be respected is that of February 28, 2022, and the possibility of joining the INPS social security scheme ad preferential rate at 35 percenti.e. the possibility of requesting the reduction of INPS contributions 2022, is up to the subjects identified with the 2015 Stability Law, paragraph 76, or the holders of a VAT number in the flat-rate regime who comply with the following requirements:

carry out business activities;

artisans and traders are required to register with the INPS separate management.

On the other hand, holders of a flat-rate VAT number who carry out professionals (not subject to CCIAA registration) for which there is no obligation to register with a professional fund and who have the obligation to register with the separate management INPS professionals without cash.

The communication for the purpose of reducing social security contributions to 35 percent must be made electronically, by accessing the “Artisans and Merchants Pension Fund” from the portal INPS and filling in the appropriate form already prepared on your personal page.

Tax deadlines 28 February 2022: stamp duty for fourth quarter electronic invoices

The deadline relating to the month closes the calendar of obligations stamp duty on electronic invoices of the fourth quarter of 2021, to be carried out by February 28, 2022.

As part of the assistance service aimed at taxpayers, the Inland Revenue calculates the amount due by February 15, based on the data in its databases and those integrated by the taxpayer by January 31.

The payment of stamp duty on electronic invoices can be made by indicating the IBAN of the current account in the name of the taxpayer in the dedicated area on the “Invoices and Considerations” portal.

Alternatively, the payment can be made within the deadline using the model F24to be submitted electronically and using the tax code 2524.

All the tax codes relating to the stamp duty on electronic invoices are shown below:

2521 – Stamp duty on electronic invoices – first quarter

– Stamp duty on electronic invoices – first quarter 2522 – Stamp duty on electronic invoices – second quarter

– Stamp duty on electronic invoices – second quarter 2523 – Stamp duty on electronic invoices – third quarter

– Stamp duty on electronic invoices – third quarter 2524 – Stamp duty on electronic invoices – fourth quarter

– Stamp duty on electronic invoices – fourth quarter 2525 – Stamp duty on electronic invoices – penalties

– Stamp duty on electronic invoices – penalties 2526 – Stamp duty on electronic invoices – interest.

Finally, it should be remembered that in the case of omitted, insufficient or late payment with respect to the deadline of February 28, 2022, the Revenue Agency will send the taxpayer a telematic communication containing the amount due by way of tax, the penalty reduced to one third and interest.

There will be 30 days for payment and to provide clarifications regarding non-payment, under penalty of registration of the sum in the role.