Vatican, a second woman of the archbishop of Paris appears: a virgin consecrated theologian

Vatican CITY – The now famous phrase of Dad on the “little caresses and massages he gave to Secretary», On the official website of Holy See it became: «Little caresses and massages that he did». Who did the massages the ex archbishop torpedoed of Paris? It is not known. Papal confusion, embarrassments and prudery for the further implications that are emerging have induced the Vatican to censor the words of the Pope spoken on the plane returning from Greece.

The head of the most important diocese in France is expelled

While in the Vatican the shock of the papal phrases used to explain to journalists why he expelled Monsignor has not yet been digested Michel Aupetit, 70 years old, until a few days ago headed by the most important diocese in France, another episode of the conservative archbishop’s private life had the effect of a cluster bomb.

The weekly Paris Match published two photographs taken just a couple of days ago, immediately after the resignation. They resume Aupetit in the company of a young consecrated woman, a theologian who works at the College de Bernardin. The headline of the French weekly shoots: “Aupetit lost for love”, thus implying that behind her beheading decided in a jiffy by the pontiff (who this time did not use any mercy towards her), there would be another woman and not only the deep friendship with this Madame Colette dating back to 2012, the latter at the center of the scandal and recipient of the very private letter that ended up in the press. A link defined by Aupetit himself as a bit “ambiguous”.

The weekly writes: «The woman of the email, of 2012, Colette, would have played a more important role than what the archbishop would have us believe and their bond would have lasted a long time. No one knows exactly the role of Colette but this episode seems to hide another woman with effective power over him, Laetitia Calmeyn, a consecrated virgin and theologian ”.

The first photo

The first photo captures Aupetit and the young Laetitia while walking, while the second takes a walk in a wood. The catchphrase of the too conservative archbishop appointed by Pope Francis in 2018 and beheaded, is destined to continue.

However, the mystery remains of the censorship of the pontiff’s words. Why censor the word secretary? Maybe because the Pope got confused or maybe because they don’t want to clear the massages for the secretaries? It would be enough to start the #MeToo movement at a winding pace. During the press conference on the plane, speaking of the Paris case, he reassured that the sins of the flesh are venial, that we are all sinners not only Aupetit. He also said he had accepted the resignation of the bishop of Paris “not on the altar of truth but of hypocrisy”, due to the chatter, gossip, and asked journalists to investigate. But if Francesco threw Aupet overboard, did he do it only on the basis of gossip or did he carry out research first?

In the meantime, the Vatican press office, with a singular timing at the release of Paris Match, released the Pope’s words pronounced in the afternoon, during a visit to a community of religious in Rome. “We must not be afraid of reality, of truth, of our miseries”.