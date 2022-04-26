“Vatican Commission Covid-19. Human dignity in the new fron

Seventh WeCa tutorial in collaboration with the Dicastery for Integral Human Development Service and the Vatican Commission Covid-19 with Alessio Pecorario, Coordinator of the Security Task Force of the Vatican Commission Covid-19

“Vatican Commission Covid-19. Human dignity in the new frontiers of digital technologies “ is the title of the WeCa tutorial on air from the morning of Wednesday 27 April on the site www.webcattolici.iton Youtube and on www.facebook.com/webcattolicitutorial created in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

The tutorial, introduced by WeCa president Fabio Bolzettasees as the protagonist Alessio PecorarioCoordinator of the Security Task Force of the Covid-19 Vatican Commission. At the center are the implications of the great technological innovations – from big data to cryptocurrencies, from artificial intelligences to smart contracts – in a scenario of strong acceleration of the dynamics of change. What space remains for the safeguarding of human dignity with “a society that is no longer technological, but technocratic”?

«The development of technologies – Alessio Pecorario will say in the tutorial – must be accompanied by that of human responsibility, values ​​and consciences. The Holy See thus evaluates the risks and opportunities linked to progress, offering the wisdom of the Church as an expert in humanity, aware that, in fact, there are no “techno-solutions” to social problems; rather we need that social friendship that can only be achieved through patient and multilevel dialogue “

