Vatican, gay employees of the diocese in Germany come out in mass, the bishop: “They will not be fired”

Vatican City – The long wave of the sensational protest of a large group of homosexual employees of the dioceses in Germany it is having its first effects. The mass coming out made to highlight the climate of discrimination against them has led to important reassurance, a sign that the path of inclusion required is starting to march.

MORE INFORMATION

Ratzinger on abuse: “I’m not a liar but I ask forgiveness, we’ve all slept”

Bishop Franz Jung of Wuerzburg has publicly announced that the priests and other employees of his diocese should not fear any consequences from their sexual orientation. “No dismissal.” He is one of the first bishops to issue a written declaration. The declaration was reported by KNA, the agency of the German bishops and follows the (historical) document approved by the German bishops’ conference on the synodal path undertaken and aimed at greater acceptance of homosexuality. The Church in Germany is pushing for the Catechism to be revised and amended in some points, given that the different sexual orientation is described as an immoral and disordered practice.

The statement by the bishop of Wuerzburg also said that the commitment applies to Caritas workers and employees of those activities related to the proclamation of the Christian message.

Until now, homosexual employees who lived in pairs were subject to dismissal by the Church. With around 800,000 employees, the Catholic Church is one of the largest employers in Germany.