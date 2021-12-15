Vatican: new rite for Catechists instituted

From the beginning of next year the rules for the institution of catechists will change. A decision taken by the Vatican after the promulgation of the motu proprio with which the Pope gave birth to the special ministry.

There will also be a Rite with a specific formula which contains all the indications for what will be a real mission, in many different areas.

In fact, on 10 May Pope Francis formally introduced the ministry of the catechist with the motu proprio Antiquum ministerium. Now Bergoglio has taken a next step approving and publishing a specific Rite for the Institution of Catechists. A text that at the moment has been issued only in a basic format which, however, will have to be translated and adapted by the various Episcopal Conferences of the world.

What is this figure and what tasks will he have

It will in fact be to these that it will be up to the task of clarifying what are the requisites that the profile of the catechist must have, and at the same time what their role will be, consequently offering an adequate formative path to it, that is, in line with its final mission which is to train young people and communities by introducing them to the Christian life.

To do this, there will therefore be the need to celebrate a special Rite, which can take place during a Mass or a celebration of the Word of God, and which will follow a precise pattern according to the indications given. The scheme will be that of exhortation, invitation to prayer, blessing text and delivery of the crucifix.

In this way the Pope undoubtedly marked a further step as regards general reflection on ecclesial ministries, for example after the modification of Canon Law on the access of women to lectorate and acolyte, and finally with the institution of the ministry of catechist. Consequently, as Archbishop Arthur Roche, Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments explained, this rite “offers a further opportunity for reflection on the theology of ministries in order to arrive at an organic vision of the distinct ministerial realities” .

What this term will mean

Indeed, Roche wrote a letter accompanying the publication of the Editio typica, addressed to the presidents of the Bishops’ Conferences. In this it is clarified the nature of the ministry of the Catechist, which is that of “stable service rendered to the local Church” and which, however, is also “essentially distinct” from the ordained ministry insofar as it is founded on the “common condition of being baptized”.

The term “catechist” will therefore indicate different roles and realities, for example in relation to the different ecclesial context. A catechist in a mission territory will have a different task than a catechist in a Church with an ancient tradition. But the two main profiles are those of a catechist with the specific task of catechesis, and others who instead participate in the various forms of apostolate. How can, for example, be the leadership of community prayer, assistance to the sick, the celebrations of funerals, the formation of other catechists, the coordination of pastoral initiatives, aid to the poor.

In any case, it is about a ministry with “a strong vocational value which requires due discernment on the part of the bishop “. But at the same time not all those who are called “catechists” or who carry out a service of pastoral collaboration must necessarily be instituted. Such as, for example, candidates for the diaconate and presbyterate or men and women religious, or even teachers of religion in schools and those who carry out a service aimed exclusively at members of an ecclesial movement.

What will be affirmed during the initiation rite

However, the final word will be given to individual Episcopal Conferences on profile, role and forms, both for the formative courses and for the preparation of the communities to understand their meaning. Considering that Canon Law provides for the possibility of entrusting to a layman “a participation in the exercise of the pastoral care of a parish”, but at the same time it is necessary that the community “does not see the catechist as a substitute” for the priest or of the deacon, but a lay person who collaborates with ordained ministers.

The requirements are to be men and women “of deep faith and human maturity”, “Capable of welcome, generosity and a life of fraternal communion”, with “the due biblical, theological, pastoral and pedagogical formation”, who have received the sacraments of Christian initiation. And that they present a “freely written and signed” petition to the bishop.

Conversely, a very specific Latin formula will be used for the initiation rite that will introduce them to this ministry, by their own bishop during a liturgical celebration. Which reads: “Accipe hoc fídei nostræ signum, cáthedram veritátis et caritátis Christi, eúmque vita, móribus et verbo annúntia”. The Italian translation is: “Accept this sign of our faith, chair of the truth and love of Christ, and announce it with your life, with your behavior and with the word”.