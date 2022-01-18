Vatican: Parolin and Peña Parra positive for covid

The Secretary of State has mild symptoms, but absent as regards the Substitute. Both are in fiduciary isolation

Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Msgr. Edgar Peña Parra tested positive for covid. According to reports from the Press Office, the Secretary of State has mild symptoms, while the Substitute is asymptomatic. Both are observing fiduciary isolation in their respective apartments.

The Vatican recently launched new measures against covid. Personnel without a valid green pass proving, exclusively, the state of vaccination or recovery from the virus cannot access the workplace. The legislation also extends to external collaborators, staff of external companies, visitors and users. The use of the ffp2 mask is mandatory in all closed places.

These are new rules – underlined a general decree signed by Cardinal Parolin last December – decided for “the persistence and worsening of the current health emergency situation and the need to adopt adequate measures to counteract it and guarantee its safe execution. activities”.