Vatican, Pope Francis interrupts the weekly audience to answer the phone: the video

Out of program of Pope Francis in the Vatican during the traditional and ritual greetings at the end of the general audience in the Paul VI Hall. The Pontiff initially apologized to a religious who at that moment was in line to greet him and to be able to talk to him, after which he passed his mobile phone, to which he spoken for a few seconds, to then resume with the ceremonial. There is also a precedent: on 11 August of this year (2021) the Holy Father was handed a smartphone by his assistant for an urgent call and he walked away for a few moments, before returning to greet the faithful

