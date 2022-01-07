Vatican scandal, Switzerland confirms the seizure of 60 million in Mincione

The financier Raffaele Mincione, involved in the purchase and sale of the famous London building in Sloane Ave with the Secretariat of State of the Holy See (for which the trial is underway in the Vatican) has asked with a series of appeals to the Court of Appeal and the Court of the criminal complaints that the Swiss accounts seized for a year were opened and that the Nzz (Neu Zurcher Zeitung) has quantified at around 60 million euros. Mincione, represented by the lawyers Miriam Mazou and Rocco Taminelli, asked that the accounts be released because “the disputed kidnapping would not allow him to meet his personal and family expenses. He would not be able to repay personal or company-related loans, which would also be refused partnerships and financing, as well as opening bank accounts, even having to close existing relationships. Due to the disputed kidnapping, the insurgent would also suffer from an indisputable and important damage to image and reputation ”.

In short, Mincione admits that a financial cordon has spread around him in many countries. But the Court of Criminal Complaints in the sentence relating to the file RR.2021.144 published on the online site of the Federal Criminal Court on January 3, 2022 established that “without investigating the existence and extent of the financial commitments invoked, for which they were submitted documents, it should be noted that the applicant has not produced any documentation that would allow this Court to verify whether he does not have other assets to remedy his alleged economic difficulties. It is not absolutely clear from the records of the file what the income and assets of the person concerned are. Under these conditions, it is impossible for this Court to assess whether or not there is an immediate and irreparable prejudice within the meaning of the aforementioned jurisprudence “.

On the contrary, according to the Court, “it is necessary to conclude from the foregoing that the seized values ​​could be confiscated as direct proceeds of the crimes contested (by the Vatican, ed) to the applicant, even if in the end it is still necessary to wait for any foreign confiscation decision to evaluate, at that moment, the nature of the measure “.

The Public Ministry of the Swiss Confederation (a sort of Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Swiss state) has, moreover, “already identified numerous transactions on the disputed account (ie the subject of the dispute with the Vatican, ed) that could be directly linked to the facts alleged against the applicant” . That is, the money held on the account in question derives from the London affair. Furthermore, the Vatican Promoters stated that in the foreign proceedings Mincione was charged with “crimes in relation to which he made profits for a total amount of no less than 300 million euros”. Therefore, according to the judges, a seizure of 60 million is proportionate to the state of the acts.

The sentences also dispel another myth and that is that in the Vatican due to the peculiar institutional structure (with the Pope at the top of the state and the legislative and judicial power) there are no principles of due process. According to the Complaints Court, this is demonstrated by the order of 6 October 2021, taken by the Court chaired by Giuseppe Pignatone, which sent the documents back to the Promotor of Justice also against Mincione to establish a new possible indictment.

As for the four documents relating to the procedure signed by the Pontiff, of which the applicant became aware only in July 2021 and which attribute broad powers to the Promoters of Justice (the so-called Rescripta di Papa Francesco), the defense of Mincione (according to another sentence that rejected a further appeal by Mincione published on 28 December 2021 by the Court of Appeal of the Swiss Court) was unable to prove that it had “attempted to access the documents of the Vatican proceeding during the different stages of the investigation and that requests to that effect have been rejected by the relevant authorities, or that the aforementioned papal documents have been deliberately kept hidden “.

The sentence that gave Mincione wrong also adds an important note that sweeps away all objections. “Incidentally, the criminal procedure code of the Vatican City is based on the Italian criminal procedure code of 1913, which provides – as foreseen also the Swiss procedural law code – the possibility of consulting and obtaining copies of the documents of the file during the different stages of a criminal proceeding “. So, if the papers were not produced, there was a lack of “due diligence” on the part of the defense of Mincione.

Finally, there is the question of the violation of the principles of the ECHR, the European Court of Human Rights. “On the basis of the aforementioned papal documents – reads the sentence – the petitioner alleges that the procedure abroad would violate elementary procedural principles or would present serious gaps or other serious deficiencies, in particular that the Vatican City State would not respect the principle of separation powers ”and also“ does not benefit from the minimum guarantees of a fair trial ”. But since these alleged violations can only be invoked by a person who is in the State requesting Swiss judicial assistance, the appellate court “marks them” as “bordering on recklessness and this dilatory way of acting cannot find protection “.