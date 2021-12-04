Vatican: the secret video of the trial appears

A video of the scandal was published in these hours, concerning the trial that opened in the Vatican on the painful story of the Palace of London and the money lost for a scam against the Holy See.

The accused number one, questioned by the magistrates, would have tried to exonerate himself by bringing up, in this affair, none other than the decision of the person who sits highest of all.

That is to say the Pope. The video was published exclusively by Corriere della Sera, and we SEE Monsignor Perlasca inside the Vatican City, in a room of the Gendarmerie, while he is telling his version of events to the judiciary.

Who is Monsignor Perlasca

Monsignor Alberto Perlasca is the central figure of the scandal linked to the money of the Pigeon of St. Peter would have been used in the context of fraud linked to the purchase of an imposing building in central London, which led to the arrest of the Molise broker Gianluigi Torzi.

Torzi was charged with various episodes of extortion, embezzlement, aggravated fraud and self-laundering, crimes for which Vatican law provides for penalties of up to twelve years in prison. At the center of the investigation is the Palace of London, which formerly served as a Harrods warehouse and located in the exclusive Chelsea neighborhood, a stone’s throw from Sloane Avenue, the world’s shopping center and where over 15 million visitors go a year.

The building, of which only the facades have been preserved while the rest was rebuilt in the nineties, is located at 60 Sloane Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Sloane Square stop. To sell it to the Vatican, diverting money that was thought to be used for an investment in offshore oil extraction in Angola, it was the financier Raffaele Mincione.

How the Sloane Avenue building scandal developed

The Secretariat of State subscribed the shares of a fund, Athena Capital Commodities Fund, which was headed by Mincione, and in the end, according to the accusations, the Vatican would have lost a lot of money from the Pence of St. safe in brick they would end up financing dubious operations which belonged to finance.

As of 30 September 2018, the Vatican had already lost 18 million euros compared to the value of the initial investment, but it seems that in addition to this, the Holy See would have in fact paid another 40 million euros to Mincione, in order to repair the damage and acquire the entire property of the building.

Gutt has ceased all activities and was removed from the Luxembourg Company Register. The Vatican had to pay another 15 million euros to acquire ownership of the property. In all, according to the allegations, the Holy See has paid out over 350 million euros for a Mincione building had acquired, in 2012, for 129 million pounds.

The video broadcast exclusively in which the words of the religious are heard

From the video released by the Corriere exclusively, in which the deposition of the monsignor is seen before the magistrates of the Pope, a very hard, almost dramatic confrontation emerges, as it is about the key witness of the affair as well as main accused. In this testimony, the Monsignor would thus have recounted years of Vatican financial management, given that he was for ten years, until 2018, the head of the office that managed the Pence of St. Peter.

The trial opened in July. The investigation assumes the crimes of fraud, extortion, embezzlement, money laundering. The Corriere explains that in the story given by the priest there are details about naivety, incapacity, technical ignorance in money management, and now we will try to understand if there are also bribes or stolen money at stake.

The most delicate passage of the whole affair is what concerns the reference to Pope Francis. According to the Monsignor, it was the Pope himself who started the negotiations with Gianluigi Torzi, the broker accused by the Vatican investigators, among other things, of extortion. An extremely delicate point, and it will be necessary to understand what is true in the Monsignor’s words, and what instead of shamelessly false.

The shocking words of the prelate who is now risking a lot

Once the Vatican understood that the palace deal was going badly, it broke with Mincione and entrusted the unknown broker Gianluigi Torzi. The prosecution claims that the latter actually took over the property thanks to a contract signed by Perlasca. A mess of which the Monsignor risks paying the consequences, after having already been turned away from Monsignor Edgar Pena Parra, the successor Substitute of State of Cardinal Becciu, ousted by the Pope in September 2020.

Torzi is liquidated with 15 million euros, but Perlasca is not going to be guilty of everything and even brings up the Pope. He affirms that his line would have been tougher than that of the Pontiff. “I was about to denounce, my position was more uncompromising,” he says. And he explains, with his finger pointing upwards, speaking of the Pope: “The direction from above was to treat“.

The investigators, stunned and stunned by his words, immediately respond vehemently in the video: “He cannot say these things, we went to the Holy Father and we asked him what happened and I can doubt everyone except the Holy Father! The Holy Father was pulled in the middle!“. Four months after these words, at the end of August, Perlasca reappears before the investigators and testifies without a lawyer. That is, he collaborates with the magistrates. Waiting to understand how this painful story will end.