Vatican, the videos of Monsignor Perlasca: “The pope was about to negotiate” on the London palace. The prosecutor: fake- Corriere.it



An image from the video of Monsignor Perlasca during the interrogation inside the Vatican Gendarmerie

A high-ranking monsignor, a barracks table, a glass cabinet full of rifles. We are inside the Vatican City, in a room of the Gendarmerie and the great repentant is confessing. Alberto Perlasca the central figure of the scandal that shook the Catholic Church, the one on money from the Pence of St. Peter. The Courier service managed to obtain exclusive documents: the videos of the depositions of the monsignor before the magistrates of the Pope. They are hours and hours of confrontation, even dramatic at the beginning.

Ten years of secrets on Vatican finances the key witness, the number one prosecutor in the investigation into the London palace and the reckless operations of the Secretariat of State. In great privacy in the offices of the Gendarmerie between spring 2020 and the first months of 2021, Perlasca tells his version of years of secrets of Vatican finance. for a decade, until 2018, he was the head of the office that managed, beyond all control, the 600-700 million of the obolo cash. He knows everything about that money. The monsignor is the legal weapon, along with a mountain of papers, which the promoters of justice will use to ask for the indictment of ten lay people and ecclesiastics, including Cardinal Angelo Giovanni Becciu, who was his direct superior and substitute at the Secretariat of State; that is, the number three of the Vatican. The investigation assumes the crimes of fraud, extortion, embezzlement, money laundering.



Bumpy process The trial opened in July. But the defenses are fierce and the accusatory system struggles to withstand the impact. The key point is Perlasca’s deposition, of which only a few excerpts of the written summary were known so far. The lawyers obtained from the president of the court, Giuseppe Pignatone, the cancellation of the indictments, because, among other things, the videos of the interrogations had not been deposited. The promoters of justice Gian Piero Milano and Alessandro Diddi tried to resist; then they obeyed the judge, depositing the recordings with a few minutes covered by omissions. The lawyers reiterated the need to have the complete documents. Next hearing on December 14th.

The exclusive movies The Courier service saw the videos and a summary from today available on Corriere.it. In the files there is the disarming account of how affairs were handled in the Secretariat of State: naivety, incapacity, technical ignorance and perhaps (the trial will say) embezzlement, bribes, stolen money. But there is also more. For example the history of 12 thousand gold, silver and bronze medals transferred from the Apsa basement to unattended cabinets of the Secretariat of State. Everyone knew where the keys were. But there are also extremely delicate passages: the reference to Pope francesco that according to Perlasca, on the point concealed by the magistrate who refutes his reconstruction, he would have given the green light to negotiations with Gianluigi Torzi, the broker accused by Vatican investigators, among other things, of extortion. did it really go like this? So let’s go back to a few tens of meters from San Pietro, in the Gendarmerie room with the weapons in the window that are a little unsettling.

Business with Raffaele Mincione April 29, 2020. For seven hours, Perlasca, assisted by a lawyer, is pressed by investigators. His story starts from afar. The Vatican in 2013-2014 enters into business with an unscrupulous financier, Raffaele Mincione. Becciu and Perlasca entrusted him with $ 200 million, half of which was used to invest in a building in central London, at 60 Sloane Avenue. The magistrates suspect a round of bribes: In the most absolute way !, Perlasca defends himself. Mincione has bewitched us, a charmer….

The negotiation with the broker Gianluigi Torzi The palace deal is going badly, the Holy See wants to break with Mincione. We are in November-December 2018. Who do you trust? To the unknown broker Gianluigi Torzi who with a halter contract – according to the accusation -, signed by Perlasca, actually takes possession of the property. The monsignor, held responsible for the mess, is turned away from Edgar Pena Parra, who succeeded Becciu. And with Torzi starts a negotiation that will lead to liquidate the broker with 15 million. I was in favor of the complaint, Perlasca defends himself. And then raise your arm with your index finger pointing up: The direction from above was to treat. The reference to the Pope. The investigators rise up, they shield: He cannot say these things, we went to the Holy Father and we asked him what happened and I can doubt everyone except the Holy Father! The Holy Father was pulled in the middle !. They are dramatic minutes, the magistrate raises his voice, Perlasca sketches: I was about to denounce, my position was more uncompromising. Even more than the Pope, it seems to mean.

Without a lawyer Four months pass. At the end of August Perlasca reappears before the investigators. He chooses to testify without a lawyer. the beginning of the collaboration. He recounts every detail and dismisses doubts about his honesty: Crassus’ gifts? Here they are, I brought them. And from the backpack he takes out a Parker pen, an Ipad, a laptop bag that the computer doesn’t even fit in, a swatch ready to be recycled as a gift. And two tickets for the Verona Arena. How to say: corrupted with so little?

Cardinal Becciu and transfers to Cecilia Marogna And Becciu? The powerful cardinal, ex dominus of the Secretariat, the excellent defendant. The Pope ousted him in September 2020. Perlasca tells of the money given to the self-styled secret agent Cecilia Marogna. I didn’t even know it was a woman, I knew it here. To me that person was an account number !. The cardinal – says Perlasca – was very prudent in communications. One day he said to me: download Signal. an encrypted chat, anti-eavesdropping.

