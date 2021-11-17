Vatican trial, for the defenses without the Pope’s minutes the trial is void

The defense of the defendants in the trial against Angelo Becciu and financiers and brokers accused of causing damage of tens and tens of millions to the Vatican finances have raised the bar against the Pope. In particular, the lawyer Luigi Panella who represents Enrico Crasso (the financier who for thirty years managed the money of the secretariat of state and who presented a brief and an appraisal on the videos filed prepared by the professional who did the appraisals also in the Palamara case) asked why there is no record of the declarations that the Pontiff would have released to the promoters of justice on the London affair, in relation to the alleged extortion of Crassus and Torzi. In the audio video of the interrogation of April 29, 2020 to which he was subjected, as suspected and in the presence of his defender, Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, the Promotor of Justice stated Panella (at the fifth hour, minute 42.07) “Monsignor has nothing to do . Before doing what we are doing, we went to the Holy Father and asked him what happened “.

According to the lawyer Panella, this statement refers to an interrogation by the prosecutors of the Pope as a person informed of the facts and as such had to be recorded and filed in the records. Penalty precisely the nullity of the process. But this thesis was refuted by the Deputy Promoter Diddi who explained that before the interrogation of Perlasca it was the Pope himself who made it publicly known how the investigation had begun, on November 26, 2019 during the flight from Thailand to Japan. with journalists in tow. After all, Pope Francis on 1 September 2021 revealed that he too was among the complainants (having signed together with the Director General of the IOR and the Auditor General the complaint to the Vatican judiciary and the Gendarmerie).

The lawyer Panella tried to show the video in the courtroom, and commented that at the words of the Promoter, Perlasca would be bleached in the face. Diddi said that if Perlasca was actually bleached, it had to be related to the enormous amount of documents collected during the investigation. Panella connected this interrogation with the “repentance” which on 31 August 2020 he decided to make in a wide deposition that corroborated the evidence collected. But actually four months had passed.

As for the difference between the start and end times of the interrogations noted on the minutes and the length of the tapes (raised by Panella with his expertise, as if to suggest many missing parts) Diddi challenged the lawyers to file a false complaint, but yes it would deal with an accurate boomerang “since the minutes were read, signed and signed by the defendants and their defenders”, and that some suspensions even took place to allow lunch.

Therefore “no mutilation of evidence”, according to the Promoters, but only the affixing of limited omissions relating to the six new criminal proceedings opened following the parent investigation 45/19, explained Diddi, following specific complaints.

The forensic copies of the computer material requested by the defense of Becciu (the only defendant in the courtroom) lawyer Viglione, have been authorized, but the request, passed through the offices of the Court, has not yet been delivered to the office of the Promoter (they are already available for consultation in a special room of the Gendarmerie).

The Court, chaired by Giuseppe Pignatone reserved the right to decide at the next hearing on 1 December. Meanwhile, Lucia Bozzi has appointed an adjunct judge, indeed a woman, given the length and complexity of the proceedings (in which 6 defendants remained, while four others, including Raffaele Mincione are still under investigation – the criminal proceedings are ongoing. , and will proceed with new interrogations, before a possible new indictment against them).