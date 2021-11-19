Vatican trial, guaranteed victory against those looking for a scapegoat

“Pressures. Disinformation. Blackmails ”writes the Vatican investigating judge Paolo Papanti Pelletier. A little more than two years after the opening of the investigation into the sale of the London building, the facts are beginning to emerge in the Vatican. This is possible not thanks to a conviction (the actual trial is still in its initial stages, resumed on 1 December) but to a decree to archive the position of the former head of administration of the Secretariat of State (the heart of the Vatican) overwhelmed by scandal.

Not just any peon, but the senior official who signed fundamental deeds during the multi-year history of the acquisition, first partial then total, of the building on Sloane Avenue 60 in the heart of the City. Yet the investigators asked and the investigating judge yesterday signed the filing for Monsignor Alberto Perlasca.

A good test of guarantorism and just justice, the radicals would say, for an absolute state like the Vatican, which in the past was often rather inclined to blow up “heads” of medium size, in order not to accuse the so-called “superiors”. This too is proof of a new course. Given that the Moneyval Inspectors’ Report filed last June highlighted that the risk of financial crimes is now linked for the Vatican not to external figures who use the IOR, but to the corruption of high internal degrees.

The most important thing, beyond Perlasca’s personal trial fate, is that justice was not satisfied with just any scapegoat, easy and easy, because of its objective top role in the administration of the money of the Third Lodge. A scapegoat whose head in times past would have been more than enough to put a stone on other responsibilities (inside and outside the Sacred Walls) for the loss of hundreds of millions of euros from the Pence of St. Peter.

The dismissal order focuses both on the initial part (the participation in the fund of the financier Mincione) and on the final part of the London deal: the alleged extortion of 15 million in favor of the Molise broker Gianluigi Torzi. And it is there that the judge writes that Perlasca “was the victim of the decisive work of disinformation put in place by a group of people accused in the aforementioned criminal proceedings, including the crime of fraud”.

The defense of the defendants in the last hearing focused on the quick ordering of just a few minutes of Perlasca’s interrogation that lasted 7 hours on April 29, 2020. of which, however, Perlasca himself affirms in the same interrogation that he had learned “de relato” from those who pressed him to give his assent (“The Pope wants it”). Nor does Perlasca come out of the trial for an award for his collaboration, but because, the judge writes, there is no evidence to show that he maliciously knew how things were. Moreover, unlike many suspects and accused persons who were seized by rogatory a total of 56 million euros – the result of illicit enrichment, according to the accusations – the patrimonial investigations on Perlasca showed that the monsignor did not steal even a penny and that the his assets are congruent with his salary of 2500 euros / month and with the economic capacities of his family of origin.

The investigating judge then concluded that there is no evidence of crime for Perlasca. At the most, one can indicate the negligence of not having persisted in his request to submit the agreement with Torzi to the judgment of an external law firm which had also proposed him, since he then asked to denounce the broker for extortion. The archiving against him is therefore a victory of guarantorism. Doing justice means not finding a culprit even if he is. And this also demonstrates the Vatican’s willingness to proceed seriously against those who (the trial will say) have committed crimes. After all, time passes ineluctably and a revision of the transparency of the Vatican State by Moneyval, with its next report in progress, after all, is not that far off.