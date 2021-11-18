Vatican, trial on London palace “will start when all documents are deposited”. A lawyer asks if there is a “version of the Pope”

The Vatican criminal trial on the purchase of the London palace will not leave until the prosecutors have filed all the documents. It is the position of the president of the smallest state court in the world, Giuseppe Pignatone, which emerged during the fourth hearing of the proceedings: “We cannot begin to examine the issues of this trial if the defense does not have complete knowledge of the documents”. And he added: “It still takes time to get started, if we can get started.” A question and answer with the adjunct promoter of justice, Alessandro Diddi, called into question for the numerous omissions and the notable inconsistencies in the documents filed up to now after two ordinances of the judicial panel. A clash, that between Pignatone and Diddi, which is renewed in the Vatican after the one that took place during the trial Mafia Capital, when the current president of the Pope’s Tribunal was Rome’s chief prosecutor and the prosecutor of the Holy See defended Salvatore Buzzi. At the end of numerous procedural skirmishes raised by the lawyers of two of the six accused, the cardinal Angelo Becciu and the financier Enrico Crasso, Pignatone postponed the hearing to 1 December to communicate the decisions of the Court.

“There exists – explained in the courtroom the cardinal’s lawyer, Fabio Viglione – an irremediable nullity which cannot be remedied in any way. Over 115 hours of registration have been filed and there is a selection of things to view, with audio and video results cut, mutilated and mowed down. It is an inadmissible method: the mutilation of evidence is a violation of the rights of the defense. We are not asking for a favor ”. The trial, if it takes off, as the president of the panel of judges anticipated during the hearing, will inevitably be “complex and not short in time”. For this reason, Pignatone has appointed an alternate judge, Lucia Bozzi, who will take over if he or one of the other two members of the college, Venerating Marano And Carlo Bonzano, should they be absent in the future.

During the hearing, Crassus’s lawyer, Luigi Panella, played an audio extract of Diddi, recorded on April 29, 2020 during the interrogation of Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, at the time of the facts, head of the administrative office of the first section of the Secretariat of State. The prosecutor addressed the prelate saying: “Monsignor, it has nothing to do with it. Before doing what we are doing, we went to the Holy Father and asked him what happened “. The lawyer specified that “the Rite Code provides for the possibility of hearing a royal prince as a witness, with certain guarantees, but not that of hearing the sovereign, to whom the Holy Father is equated in the Vatican system. A chance to feel like witness the head of state is also expected by all democratic systems and it constitutes an expression of a fundamental principle of legal civilization and equality. However, no minutes of the statements of the Holy Father challenged by the promoter of justice a Monsignor Perlasca. Yet, according to what was declared by the promoters of justice during the interrogation of Monsignor Perlasca, the Holy Father was heard by them on facts inherent to this procedure and the statements of the Holy Father are animatedly contested against the accused, a religious linked to the Holy Father from a sacred bond of subordination “. Panella recalled that the Code of Criminal Procedure “requires that statements made orally by ‘any person examined or questioned’ be drawn up in a report, in which questions and answers are collected. From this norm it seems to be inferred that, although the Code of rite does not expressly provide for the Holy Father to be heard, in the event that he is nevertheless heard as a person informed on the facts, a report should be drawn up “. For this reason, the lawyer explained that “the lack in the minutes of the declarations made by the Holy Father to the promoters of justice therefore constitutes another reason for the nullity of the summons and subsequent acts”.

In his reply, Diddi denied, however, that the Pope was heard by the prosecutors during the investigations: “This office has never heard the Holy Father on the record”. Adding: “We have come to know what the Holy Father has said in other contexts”. Quoting what Francis said, on November 26, 2019 during the press conference on the return flight from trip to Thailand and Japan, in response to the question of the TV2000 Vatican expert, Cristiana Caricato, on the purchase of the London building. As for the numerous omissions, Diddi specified: “The decisive question is that many irrelevant statements have emerged and other complaints have arisen which have raised the problem of investigative secrecy on the material shot and recorded. We have taken into account new elements that have emerged in the meantime in other proceedings which have therefore raised the question of investigative secrecy on part of the documents filed so far. If anyone thinks of fakes – concluded the prosecutor – they must make a complaint for false ideology ”.

Twitter: @FrancescoGrana