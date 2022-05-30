Vaucluse. Woodkid, Pack and Folamour at the Roman Theater of Orange

News Vaucluse See my news

the June 23, 2022 is on everyone’s lips. woodkid will present his show, created especially for the ancient theater of Orange where it will stand. At this evening organized by Positiv Prod for the positive festivalwill also be present the fanfare Meute and Folamour, who will close the show with their groovy sets.

Who is Woodkid?

Graphic designer, director, musician, or singer-songwriter, Yoann Lemoine’s multitude of hats can be hard to count. After studying graphic design, he made a name for himself by making clips for some artists French and international: Nolwenn Leroy, Katy Perry, Lana Del Rey or even Drake.

Then in 2013, he released The Golden Age, his first album, produced in particular with Vladimir Cauchemar. It sells at 800,000 copiesand one of his songs, also called The Golden Age, is used in the trailer for the fifth installment of the Assassin’s Creed video game saga.

The Woodkid spectrum is wide. Among other things, he composed the Original Sound Track a feature film, Desierto, by Mexican director Jonás Cuarón, parades of Nicolas Ghesquière, then artistic director of the women’s collections of Louis Vuitton, but also that of the ballet The Groves created by artist JR for the New York City Ballet.

