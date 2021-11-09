Vauro’s hatred of Salvini. “Argue with the singer, now …”

From Ghali to Vauro, hatred against Matteo Salvini it has clearly become a matter of typhus. Political, of course. Thus, just as happens in the curves of the stadiums, the invectives of the fans tend to overlap in an attempt to make a big voice against the opponent. The classic “all against one”. So, the quarrel triggered last Sunday by the Italian-Tunisian rapper, who verbally attacked the leader of the League in the stands at San Siro was not enough. Ghali’s attacks have now been joined by those of the cartoonist Vauro, notoriously hostile to the former minister and his political line.

“ For me to Salvini they should give the Daspo. A politician who hugs an offender and argues with a singer is better off not attending stadiums “thundered Vauro, interviewed by Adnkronos for a comment on the episode that took place Sunday at San Siro. Blinded by the intolerance towards Salvini, however, the cartoonist has distorted the reality: as indeed some videos demonstrate, to ignite the clash in the stands he had not been the leader of the League, but the rapper. After the Milan goal, the singer had got up from his position and started yelling in the direction of the politician, who was quietly following the derby a few meters away. distance from him. There and then, the former minister had not followed up on the rapper’s outburst and had limited himself to sending him “kisses.” Salvini’s sharp response would come the next day from his studies. Fourth Republic, on Rete4. In the meantime – speaking of supporters – another rapper had also intervened in support of Ghali, Jake The Fury.

But Vauro’s cheering against Salvini slightly disguised the facts, revealing the political nature of the dispute. Moreover, it seems that to trigger Ghali’s invectives were precisely motivations related to immigration theme. In the overturned reconstruction of Vauro, however, the Northern League has turned into a brawler and the rapper into a victim. Also at Adnkronos, the cartoonist then increased the dose. “ When he was minister of the interior, Salvini had embraced the suspected head ultrà of Milan Luca Lucci, convicted of drug dealing and assault. Now he goes to the stadium and gets into a fight with a singer. It’s time to give him the Daspo “, he added.

It is clearly not the first time that Vauro attacks Salvini head-on. Indeed, the recent episode that took place at San Siro for the cartoonist was only the starting point to reiterate his aversion towards the Northern League, accused of sowing hatred by those who do not spare him provocations and offenses.