Vavro admits: “Lazio is not my place, I want to leave in January”
The Czechoslovakia central Denis Vavro opens to the sale: he talked about it to the media of his country. Huesca and not just about him
Denis Vavro, goodbye. The news had been obvious for a while, but for the first time it reaches us through the words of the person concerned. The defender, in fact, spoke about it at home to the microphones of Sport.sk: “I’m physically ready because I usually train with the team, but I’m mentally down. After all, the last time I played a 90-minute match in June with Slovakia in preparation for the European Championship against Bulgaria. I definitely want to quit. Rome in January It’s not my place. Transfer? I had a great time in Huesca, then the club decided I had to stay for another six months. The reason was the financial rules that apply to foreigners in Italy and the fact that the club would have to pay a certain amount of taxes for me. Luckily, it looks like I could go away again for six months. Then we’ll see in the summer, but we want to choose a company that will buy me permanently after another semester on loan “.
On possible destinations, There has been a lot of talk about the Spanish Serie B, which Vavro confirmed: “It’s a championship I could go to. Whether it’s Huesca, where I was in the spring, Valladolid or Almeria.”
About Copenhagen:“They are the only team I follow. I think in this case they are showing a great job with the young players. In the squad there are now many young Danish 18-year-olds who have already joined the starting line-up. Overall, the team team is buried longer and foreigners usually go there for a longer period. Thanks to cohesion and a good team the team is almost always able to enter the autumn fights in the European cup. When I was there for the first year , we barely qualified for the European Cup, but in the end we went from the first qualifying round of the European League to the group stage. And also thanks to the great support of the public. “
December 10, 2021 (change December 10, 2021 | 12:33)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED