Vavro admits: “Lazio is not my place, I want to leave in January”

Denis Vavro, goodbye. The news had been obvious for a while, but for the first time it reaches us through the words of the person concerned. The defender, in fact, spoke about it at home to the microphones of Sport.sk: “I’m physically ready because I usually train with the team, but I’m mentally down. After all, the last time I played a 90-minute match in June with Slovakia in preparation for the European Championship against Bulgaria. I definitely want to quit. Rome in January It’s not my place. Transfer? I had a great time in Huesca, then the club decided I had to stay for another six months. The reason was the financial rules that apply to foreigners in Italy and the fact that the club would have to pay a certain amount of taxes for me. Luckily, it looks like I could go away again for six months. Then we’ll see in the summer, but we want to choose a company that will buy me permanently after another semester on loan “.