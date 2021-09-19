‘Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’, Selena Gomez leads event to deliver vaccines to poorer countries

On May 8, the world of music takes the field for another great battle, the one in favor of vaccinations to stop the pandemic. Selena Gomez will present Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, the concert to bring the world together, with the participation of Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, the Foo Fighters, J Balvin And HER The event will be broadcast on some of the world’s largest television networks, and streamed from YouTube and iHeart Media and will serve to support the global vaccination campaign for health workers, 27 million people, who are at the forefront of the vaccination and treatment campaign in the poorest countries, as well as launching the international appeal to guarantee access to vaccines, tests and treatments for Covid-19 for all developing countries, aimed at pushing governments to engage in vaccine distribution for everyone, everywhere.

The demonstration, which has the support of the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who also plays the role of President of the G20, is supported by the WTO, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, by the prime ministers of South Africa, Norway, Spain, the state of California, is produced by Ad Council, YouTube, Live Nation, Teneo and iHeartMedia. The concert will be recorded at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and broadcast on Saturday 8 May, a 90-minute show that will also feature the participation of the Korean band NCT 127 and a series of YouTube “creators”. Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba And The Try Guys.

The event, like the previous concert One World Togheter at Home which at the beginning of the pandemic had gathered many artists in support of doctors and nurses who put their lives at the service of the battle against Covid-19, is organized by Global Citizen, which has been at the service of great civil and social battles for years: ” There is a light at the end of this tunnel, ”he says Hugh Evans, founder and CEO of Global Citizen, “but getting vaccines to everyone and everywhere, regardless of who they are and where they live, is the key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all set out together to eradicate extreme poverty ”. The campaign wants to push to increase the donations of vaccine doses to the poorest countries, to raise funds to vaccinate 27 million doctors and nurses working in the poorest countries, to ask governments to invest 22 billion dollars for vaccines and other medical devices for the poorest countries and encourage pharmaceutical companies to sell vaccines at cost, “earning at the expense of human lives will prevent progress,” he points out Evans.

“I am very honored to present Vax Live“, he said Selena Gomez, “It is a historic moment, we need to encourage people around the world to get vaccinated as soon as possible, by asking world leaders to share vaccines fairly, and by pushing people to join in a night of music that was not possible in the year just passed. I can’t wait to be part of it ”.