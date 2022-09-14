Vázquez, on new faculties of Medicine: «The important thing is to release 4,000 graduates without a specialist degree»

The Minister of Health of Castilla y León, Alejandro Vázquez, has shown the need to give employment to the nearly 4,000 Medicine graduates who lack the title of specialist to be able to insert them into the national health system, beyond creating more faculties .

This has been stated by the head of Health regarding the claims to create new faculties of Medicine in Burgos or León, something that, on the other hand, “does not depend on this Ministry but is a decision of the regional Government and the Ministry of Education » and this is also decided within the Council of Universities.

Regardless of this, Vázquez has warned that to have a Faculty of Medicine it is not enough to have a building but it is also necessary to have teaching staff.

“In the two faculties in Valladolid and Salamanca, with more than five hundred years of teaching tradition, we have serious problems in having professors due to the problems of accreditation by the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (ANECA)”, explained the counselor, who recalls that the Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats, “recently raised the need to lower the criteria to be able to be a teacher but so far there is no news.”

Aside from the problem of having professors in universities, Vázquez has also added as a reflection the urgent need to give employment to the nearly 4,000 graduates who currently lack the title of specialist and, therefore, cannot join the system national health.

“For this reason, before manufacturing more Medicine graduates, the currently existing ones must be released so that there are no pools of unemployed graduates”, the counselor has sentenced.