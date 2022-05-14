Vázquez reiterates that the lack of a single EBAU is a “handicap” for Medicine graduates to decide to work in Castilla y León

ICAL Lion Saturday, May 14, 2022, 2:11 p.m.



The Minister of Health, Alejandro Vázquez, reiterated this Saturday in Valladolid that the lack of a single Baccalaureate Assessment for University Access (EBAU) for all of Spain is a “handicap” for Medicine graduates from outside the Community decide to work in the future in Castilla y León. Not surprisingly, he stressed that the two existing faculties in the Community, Valladolid and Salamanca, have a “relatively important” percentage of students from outside Castilla y León, especially in the case of Usal. “It supposes a lack of roots in the Community and makes it difficult for these students to stay and work here in the future, after having received a high level of preparation,” he said.

On the occasion of his attendance at the graduation ceremony of the 182 students who will finish Medicine this year at the University of Valladolid (UVa), Vázquez highlighted the importance of having more Medicine students who are Castilian and Leonese. And it is that he specified, according to the Ical Agency, the importance of people graduated in Medicine for the Community.

Last week, the counselor already pointed out during the presentation of the loyalty program for the 365 resident doctors who complete specialized health training at the Regional Health Management centers the problem of retaining these doctors, since 60 percent of those specialists are from outside the Community. “Loyalty is more complicated than if they were from here,” he said. Hence, he opted for the existence of a unique EBAU that facilitates that more Castilian and Leonese students can study Medicine in the faculties of the Community. “When these moments arrive, this claim takes on greater importance,” he specified.

In this sense, the dean of the Uva Faculty of Medicine, José María Fidel Fernández, considered that the recent graduates should be grateful to society for having offered them quality training and for having made available to them two of the best organizations that they exist as is the university as well as the public health system. He recalled that both systems are very expensive, complex and almost always well managed. «Once you finish your specialized training, remember us and your autonomous community. Come back and practice your profession here at home, which is where we really appreciate you. This is where we need them », he asserted.

For his part, the rector of the University of Valladolid, Antonio Largo, pointed out that today was an important day for the students and their families, but also for the academic institution. Not surprisingly, he pointed out that the Faculty of Medicine has provided them with “very good” training, aware of the importance of graduates in Health Sciences for the Community.

“To be up to date”



In an act that took place in the Miguel Delibes Auditorium, José María Fidel Fernández asked Medicine graduates to make an effort and study until retirement age, since the technological revolution forces professionals to be “up to date” by that diagnostic methods and therapeutic treatments are updated at all times. Also, he begged them to “never” lose hope despite the “overwhelming” and “exaggerated” daily work. In this sense, he encouraged them to travel to learn other methods of approaching the profession. On the other hand, he recommended that they learn, “like a sponge”, the experiences of the most experienced professionals in order to know the “true” path of the profession, without forgetting that they be generous with the younger ones who want to learn in addition to forming teams, who is the future of modern medicine

The dean also took advantage of his speech to ask recent graduates to participate in research projects and study for a doctorate to help teaching. “Do a double career, care and teaching,” he asserted. Lastly, he stressed that patients are not firm in their position, which forces them to treat them “well” because the goal of doctors is to cure, relieve and comfort them. “They are going to be the most important pillar of health in our society. Your successes will be our successes », he sentenced.