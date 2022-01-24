Vecino: 100 appearances for Inter and an announced farewell. Can still unlock the market | Market

Inter winning in extremis against the Venice he reacted many food for thought to Simone Inzaghi who brings home three key points suffering more than expected, but hitting success also thanks to the fresh energy coming off the bench. Among these there was, albeit for only 8 minutes, also the 100th presence of Matias Vecino, a man more than discussed even in the transfer market and for whom the farewell to the Nerazzurri colors is already widely announced.

LAST CHANCE IN NERAZZURRO – It is no secret that Vecino is not satisfied with the time that Inzaghi is giving him. Never more than 30 minutes from October onwards, only 2 times as a starter (in the 4th Serie A with Bologna and in the Italian Cup with Empoli) and a total of only 461 minutes in season. Too little for a guy who considers himself a potential owner (and he said so publicly in a recent interview) who wrote important pages for Inter (Vecino, the Garra Charrua took it and took it back), but for which he no longer sees the Nerazzurri as a priority in front of him. And with a contract expiring at the end of the season, the farewell is getting closer and closer today.

CAN STILL START IMMEDIATELY – Inter had decided to comply with Stefano Sensi’s requests to leave Milan to find space and condition also in view of the world playoffs of Italy, but in the last few days, immediately after the goal with Empoli in the Italian Cup, the agreement with Sampdoria has been put on standby. Sensi is considered important by the club as a possible joker to be used also in attack instead of the injured Correa, while Inzaghi would like the market to unlock with the arrival of an alternative. And then it could still be Vecino to be put back on the market, (Lazio is in the background, but they have to unblock the liquidity index and there are also Turin and Naples) in the last 7 days of the winter session to facilitate a new Nerazzurri signing. The strategy does not change for him. The farewell, in January or June, is however announced.