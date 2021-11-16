Vecino explodes, now the future at Inter is complicated: from Mou’s Rome to Toro and Napoli, he can start as early as January | First page

Matias Vecino exploded from Uruguay. The Inter midfielder spoke from the retirement of the national team, addressing the theme of one’s future, not skimping arrows of fire at the Nerazzurri club And to your technicor: “I’ve been living in Inter in the last few months a situation that was not what I expected at the beginning of the season based on what I had talked about with the manager and with the club. I believe that we will have to discuss with Inter to find a solution that is good for everyone. “ Harsh words, which show how the 1991 class has reached the peak of endurance, as promised by the company at the beginning of the year and for the little space obtained so far, just barely 287 minutes between Serie A and Champions League, divided into 10 seasonal appearances,

IN THE MARGINS DESPITE THE PROMISES: NO TO NAPLES IN THE SUMMER – Player numbers at the margins of the project, since Simone Inzaghi is favoring Hakan Calhanoglu as owner in the role and Arturo Vidal as a first reserve: what is amazing is that the former Lazio coach was clear right away, freezing the sale in the summer of Vecino, who liked Naples – with the goal of relaunching it after two complicated seasons and characterized by continuous injuries. Something that has not happened up to now, on the contrary: Vecino’s contract expires in June and at the moment there are no ongoing negotiations for the renewal, with Marotta looking around for a purchase in that role, between Nandez from Cagliari and Thorsby from Sampdoria.

NAPLES, ROME AND TURIN IN ITS TRACKS – Because of this if someone should come up with the right proposal for Vecino in the winter market, the management would be ready to evaluate it especially for save on salary: not only Spalletti’s Neapolitans, looking for a deputy Zambo-Anguissa, ahead of his departure for the Africa Cup in January, but also Mourinho’s Rome, which must find reliable alternatives to cardholders, And the Bull by Ivan Juric, who has repeatedly shown his appreciation for the “garra charrua” of uruguayan. For an Nerazzurri-tinged story that can end in two months.

@ AleDigio89