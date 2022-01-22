Vegan bacon, La Vie collects 25 million

Investors are willing to bet on the future of plant-based meat that appeals not only to vegetarians and vegans, but also to flexitarians, those who do not completely give up on animal-based proteins. The vegetable meat market by 2029 is expected to be worth roughly $ 140 billion, or 10% of the overall meat market, according to a 2019 Barclays study. sees slowed growth for vegan meat (+ 8.7% in 2020, to 356 million euros), thanks to the high price of vegetable products. Unless the meat created in the laboratory arrives to mess up the cards and which already sees some startups active.

Well, the startup La Vie, which sells bacon and vegan bacon with soy (no pork), has just raised € 25 million largely paid out by the French fund Seventure, along with Partech, Oyster Bay, Capagro, Entrepeneur First, Bleu capital , as well as actress Natalie Portman, CEO of Back Market, Vinted and the founder of BlaBlaCar. It was the tasting of the products that made them decide, explained the co-founder of La Vie, Nicolas Schweitzer, a convinced environmentalist activist. La Vie has eliminated three of the main obstacles to the consumption of meat of vegetable origin: the taste, the price (generally two or three times higher than animal products) and the composition that does not always inspire confidence. To get closer to the taste of pancetta and animal bacon, La Vie has reproduced that of fat, managing to create vegetable fat, with a patented technology, which is infused into the product making it delicious.