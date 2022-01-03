Vegan by choice: how to participate in Veganuary and become vegan

Photo by Roam In Color on Unsplash

3 – Plan

Planning is the key in organizing meals, especially for those who are always in a hurry: organizing shopping in advance and alternating foods on the table is an element of sure success. Afraid of being bored? On the occasion of last year’s Veganuary challenge, more than 825 new vegan products and menus were launched by the food industry: we are sure that you will have no problem finding what is right for you among all the vegan products available on the market.

4 – Experimenting with different cuisines from distant countries

If a change in lifestyle and diet must be, why not think about using the opportunity to try different flavors from geographically distant cultures and cuisines?

The plant-based diet helps to prevent some chronic or degenerative diseases, very common in industrialized countries, such as arteriosclerosis, obesity, diabetes mellitus, arterial hypertension, cancer, osteoporosis. Which can be approached with taste to a vegan diet by experimenting with veg versions of traditional Mexican, Japanese or Moroccan dishes. Or you can choose to reinvent very Italian recipes to which we are linked in a version without eggs, milk, cheese or other animal derivatives. Yes, even the classics can work from a veg perspective: have you ever tasted a pizza without dairy mozzarella? It’s time to try! Profiles like that of Carlotta Perego (@cucinabotanica)

and Sabrina Steriti (@wellnesswithbrina) suggest many recipes and tips to experiment with traditional or international recipes.

The Veganuary challenge site also offers ideas for different recipes divided by countries and regions of the world: from France to the Caribbean, passing through the United States, South-East Asia and Ireland.

5 – Take a cue from celebs

A veg life is now the norm for many celebs – from Moby to Billie Eilish (who also signed a vegan fragrance), from Lewis Hamilton to Elliot Page, through Ariana Grande and Natalie Portman … on their social profiles it won’t be difficult in this month of January dedicated to vegan cuisine to get ideas for various recipes.

6 – Allow yourself a good delivery

If after a few days of commitment you are tired of putting yourself to the test with vegan dishes to cook yourself, it is time to pamper yourself with a food delivery at home: in Milan, for example, there is no shortage of excellent vegan restaurants that deliver delicious recipes to home.

7 – After cooking, it’s time to tackle the wardrobe and skincare

Having tackled the Veganuary in the kitchen, the next step is the passage to the wardrobe. Here you will find a selection of vegan brands chosen on the occasion of the world day dedicated to vegan lifestyle and advice for a truly sustainable shopping of vegan clothes and accessories, while for bag lovers we have dedicated a selection of brands from all over the world.

Sneakers fan? Here’s how to choose vegan shoes:

And how to take care of our beloved sustainable and vegan sneakers? We explain it in this webinar:

And after sustainable and vegan cooking and wardrobe, it’s time for the beauty routine

There are numerous (and growing) brands that choose cruelty free approaches: from Drunk Elephant to Tata Harper, passing through Tarte and Ole Henriksen, there are vegan proposals for nail polishes, concealers, moisturizers and hair products.

Ready for the challenge? Many suggestions for Veganuary 2022 on the official website of the initiative

