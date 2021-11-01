Vegan Day, a change of scenery at the supermarket, is a boom in vegetarian and vegan products – Food

For many years now, ethical and environmental reasons have determined the increase in people oriented towards diets, vegetarians or vegans or, and it is the majority, to a flexible regime in which the space for products of animal origin is very small compared to first. World Vegan Day, which is celebrated on November 1st and start the World Vegan Month, it’s an opportunity to talk about it. An interesting perspective to read the new phenomenon is the analysis of flyers and digital catalogs of supermarkets: as we can all see by observing the increased space dedicated to the vegan sector, the research of Tiendeo.it, which operates in drive services. to-store for the retail sector and experts in digital catalogs, has examined the data of the last three years relating to searches for meat and fruit and vegetables, as well as those specific to vegan products. The results are a mirror of the global trend, which promotes responsible consumption of meat products, recovering eating habits that include vegetarian and at the same time nutritional alternatives. According to FAO data, in the second half of the twentieth century, meat consumption multiplied by five worldwide (1950: 45 million tons / year, 2000: 233 million tons / year) now we are witnessing a reversal trendy at least in Italy.

The searches for fruit and vegetables are growing, while those for meat are decreasing

Consumers are increasingly looking for fruit and vegetables. In fact, from an analysis of the data relating to the last three years, there is an increase of 59% compared to 2019. A trend that was already clearly outlined in 2020, with an increase of 53% compared to the previous year. As for meat, in 2020 there was a decrease of -7% in consumer searches, while in 2021 the jump was decidedly important, with a drop of 38% compared to 2019 data.

The offers of vegetarian and vegan products have multiplied by three in the last year

Many consumers are introducing vegetarian and vegan foods into their diets, and retailers know this. It is no coincidence that in the last year, the data relating to the presence of offers of vegetarian and vegan products in the flyers of retailers are proof of this trend now spread across the Italian population. The analysis is based on the data range from January 2020 to September 2021, and the graph clearly shows the change of scenery we are witnessing: by comparing, for example, September 2020 and September 2021, the growth of promos of vegetarian and vegan products is 182%.

Above all, it is the cause of concern the water footprint of the production of animal products (i.e. the total volume of fresh water used to produce a product). To take two extremes, the water footprint of beef is 15,400 liters per kg, while that of tomatoes is 200 liters per kg.. According to the UNESCO-IHE Institute for Water Education, to produce one gram of beef protein requires 6 times more water than is needed to produce one gram of legume protein. But that’s not all, because there are also repercussions on deforestation, soil degradation and CO2 emissions. To get an idea of ​​the impact of our eating habits on the production of greenhouse gases, just think that the top 20 livestock companies in the world emit a total of 932 million tons of CO2, or more than what is emitted by states such as the United Kingdom, Germany. o France (Germany, the most polluting, produces 902 (Meat Atlas 2021).

These data are sobering and are leading to a shift in consumer interests, dictated by responsible choices in terms of consumption and nutrition.

