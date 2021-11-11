Vegan diet, is it really balanced, slimming and healthy?

Data in hand

8.2% of Italians follow a vegan diet. This was revealed by the results of the Eurispes Italy 2021 Report. A choice motivated by one real philosophy of life for 23% of the interviewees.

To push towards vegan nutrition, therefore, would be reasons related to health and to respect for the animal world. According to the definition of the AIRC, in fact, “those who adopt a vegan diet exclude any product of animal origin from their diet, including eggs and milk, consuming only plant foods’.

And this is precisely the reason why the vegan diet is among the most talked about diets ever. The warning from the AIRC is clear: «it is important to make wise choices […] to introduce all the nutrients the body needs “.

The question is certainly a thorny one and there is no shortage of questions. Is the vegan diet useful for weight loss? Is it balanced? Is eating vegan bad for you? There is no better time than Vegan Month to find out.

Vegan diet: what is it?

Compared to the vegetarian diet, vegan nutrition excludes all products of animal origin. Not only meat and fish, therefore, but also milk, eggs, honey and all derivatives of these products.

For this, veganism is defined as a “total vegetarian diet”. And, of course, it is based on the exclusive consumption of vegetables. The power supply plant based in short.

It is certainly a radical choice. And, according to the Italy 2021 Report, mainly dictated by reasons of health and respect for animals. Just like for vegan products, however, choosing a vegan diet means paying attention to the planet. It is a known fact that intensive farming has a considerable environmental impact.

Pros and Cons of Veganism

As the Umberto Veronesi Foundation reminds us, “it is well established that nutrition plays a fundamental role in present and future life, being our primary prevention tool “.

However, it is not enough to abstain from meat and animal derivatives to be able to define this diet as healthy. «Our needs must be respected. It is important that the nutritional values ​​of food are well known in order to make the best use of it “. It can therefore be said that the vegan diet must be handled with care. And, just like Letizia Ortiz’s Perricone diet or the avocado diet, you need to be careful and properly balance nutrients.

“Often one is needed vitamin B12 supplementation with supplements or fortified foods “. On the other hand, research has highlighted how limiting the consumption of meat and fish has gods benefits on the cardiovascular system and helps keep diabetes under control.

The CREA – Council for Research in Agriculture and the Analysis of Agricultural Economics – also underlines how the vegan diet favors the intake of folic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E, potassium and magnesium. To which are added its ability to counteract constipation and promote a sense of satiety.

What do you eat on a vegan diet? A weekly example

If you think that abandoning meat, fish and animal derivatives means not eating anything, you are wrong! Cereals, legumes, seitan, tofu, dried fruit, vegetables and fruitin fact, they are an integral part of the vegan diet.

Here then is that your diet will not be reduced to just vegetables. Bread, pasta and rice, for example, must be eaten regularly. And, indeed, carbohydrates should be the star of every meal. Together with proteins, of course.

Eliminate those of animal origin, for a balanced vegan diet they are necessary legumes, soy milk and yogurt, seitan, tofu and tempeh. To be served with fruit and vegetables, very precious sources of vitamins, especially if eaten raw and – in the case of fruit – strictly whole, reducing the consumption of juices.

Obviously, fats cannot be lacking. In addition to olive or seed oil, nuts, almonds and seeds are a very valuable source of omega 3.

Vegan diet: the false myths about Veganism

Eating a balanced vegan diet is important, but that doesn’t mean having to stuff yourself with food supplements (keep those as a support to skincare, it’s the new trend!).

The only really necessary supplement, in fact, is the vitamin B12, because it can only be taken through food of animal origin. Furthermore, no iron deficiencies, if the diet is well structured. Although the animal one is absorbed more quickly, in fact, the vegetable one is just as effective for health.

No problem even with regards to the consumption of carbohydrates, which do not cause weight gain or imbalance, even if they are very present in the vegan diet. Just like football: not drinking milk does not mean giving up this nutrient, but only drawing it from leafy vegetables, cruciferous, soy, sesame and almonds.

