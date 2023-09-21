Vegan mom refuses to kill her daughter’s lice because they are living creatures

Vegetarian These are people who want to live a life without consuming any food or item derived from animals. philosophy of these people However, there is an example to follow What’s the weirdest thing a vegan has done? In the past few hours, a mother’s decision that affected several neighbors started going viral: The woman allowed her first born daughter to become infected with lice.
We recommend you: This could be your partner! Woman stalks her husband to discover his infidelity and finds him with her best friend
“My seven-year-old daughter is my best friend From the girl next door, whose family is vegetarian. That’s okay, we respect your choice… My problem is that recently this sweet girl was scratching (her head) in our house and I found out that I was infected with lice,” A neighbor of the woman said.
When tried to talk to mother, That man was attacked. Vegetarian mom told him this I knew about the insect problem, But no, I didn’t want to hurt her because “Vegetarians don’t kill animals.”
keep reading: Did any miracle happen? Woman tried to steal food because “God told her so”
“He told me he was doing hair styling. Lice and nits in the garden where they had ‘the best chance of survival’, “I was frankly speechless.” The man indicated that he did not want to separate his daughter from her great friend, but that he believed the little girl needed professional treatment to completely eliminate the infection: “I would separate the girls. Don’t want to, but there’s no way to’ comb them garden tasks and “I don’t want my daughter to be covered in lice.”
(TagstoTranslate)viral