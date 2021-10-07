VEGANOK TG News: Cop26 vegan stars ask in a letter to the president to talk about intensive farming

Cop26 vegan VIPs ask the president to talk about the taboo topic or intensive farming – “Eating our way to extinction” the shock documentary narrated by Kate Winslet and supported by Leonardo DiCaprio, which clearly highlights the correlation between the consumption of animal products and The destruction of the planet – Vegan fashion week is back – the main biennial ethical fashion week based in Los Angeles – Jay-Z invests $ 3 million in a vegan cheese company while Eminem puts vegan spaghetti and meatballs in his restaurant.

The Cop26 conference will be held in November, which for many is the last chance to put concrete action against climate change into practice. 18 Vegan celebrities ask with a letter addressed to the president of the conference, to publicly acknowledge the role of factory farms in the environmental catastrophe we are experiencing. World-famous faces, already long-time vegan activists, exploit their popularity to bring into the spotlight what seems to be the taboo topic par excellence, namely intensive farming.

“Eating our way to extinction” the shock documentary narrated by Kate Winslet and supported by Leonardo DiCaprio, which clearly highlights the correlation between the consumption of animal products and the destruction of the planet. The goal is only one: to bring viewers to make the connection between those dramatic images of deforestation, environmental disasters and pollution and what they decide to bring to the table every day. The documentary is a desperate call to switch to a plant-based diet before it’s too late. it is a shocking testament to the effect of our eating habits on the planet.

Vegan fashion week is back, the main biennial ethical fashion week based in Los Angeles, this year with many designers presenting their forward-looking and current collections that increasingly attract the attention of the public globally. The number of luxury fashion brands including Chanel, Gucci, Burberry and Versace that have abandoned leathers and fur are more and more. The leather is now made from apples, cacti, wine grapes and pineapple and corn – Hermes is also making a mushroom leather bag. Vegan Fashion Week is educating and inspiring a new, more ethical and more sustainable fashion.

Rap star Jay-Z, who has been together with his wife Beyonce for some time, invests in commercial realities such as Impossible foods and Otley, has recently decided to finance a vegan cheese brand with 3 million dollars while Eminem, another icon of rapper music, has recently opened his first restaurant in Detroit, the Mom’s Spaghetti, where only spaghetti in all sauces are served, Eminem strongly wanted a spaghetti with 100% vegetable meatballs to be included in the menu.

